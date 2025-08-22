Combat Press Kickboxing Rankings: August 2025

As kickboxing continues to grow on a global scale with promotions like GLORY, K-1, ONE Championship, and more, fighters are constantly jockeying for position in the eyes (and rankings) of the media. Every month, Combat Press will compile kickboxing rankings for each weight class from heavyweight to strawweight, as well as the pound-for-pound rankings for both men and women.

Note: the numbers in parentheses represent the fighter’s ranking from the previous month.

Heavyweight (95+ kilograms)

Rico Verhoeven (1) Levi Rigters (2) Mory Kromah (3) Kevin Tariq Osaro (4) Bahram Rajabzadeh (5) Ariel Machado (6) Nico Pereira Horta (7) Sofian Laidouni (8) Jamal Ben Saddik (9) Anis Bouzid (10)

The only heavyweight in action in July was No. 6 Ariel Machado, who defeated Rio Richardson at K-1 Donatku with a TKO from three knockdowns in Round 1. The rankings remain unchanged.

Advertisement



Light Heavyweight (95 kilograms)

Sergej Maslobojev (1) Tarik Khbabez (2) Donegi Abena (3) Bahram Rajabzadeh (4) Cem Cáceres (5) Thian de Vries (6) Michael Boapeah (7) Ștefan Lătescu (8) Ibrahim El Bouni (9) Mory Kromah (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Middleweight (85 kilograms)

Donovan Wisse (1) Sergey Ponomarev (2) Michael Boapeah (3) Ulric Bokeme (4) Mohamed Touchassie (5) Serkan Özçağlayan (6) Sergej Braun (7) Eduard Aleksanyan (8) Bilal Bakhouche-Chareuf (9) Max Weekers (10)

At SENSHI 27 on Jul. 12, No. 4 Ulric Bokeme won a unanimous decision over Fabian Lorito. The rankings remain unchanged.

Welterweight (79 kilograms)

Regian Eersel (1) Alexis Nicolas (2) Chico Kwasi (3) Tyjani Beztati (4) Endy Semeleer (5) Dmitry Menshikov (6) Teodor Hristov (7) Jay Overmeer (8) Jamie Bates (9) “Hamicha” Mohamed Mezouari (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Lightweight (71 kilograms)

Superbon Singha Mawynn (1) Marat Grigorian (2) Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (3) Ouyang Feng (4) Mohammad Siasarani (5) Kacper Muszyński (6) Don Sno (7) Younes Smaili (8) Luo Chao (9) Enriko Kehl (10)

On Jul. 13, at K-1 Dontaku, sixth-ranked Kacper Muszyński won a first-round knockout with a kick to the body of Chen Yonghui. The rankings remain unchanged.

Super Featherweight (68 kilograms)

Jia Aoqi (1) Bobo Sacko (2) David Mejia (3) Riki Matsuoka (4) Han Wenbao (5) Zhou Jiaqiang (6) Meison Hide Usami (7) Hiromi Wajima (9) Darryl Verdonk (10) Singpayak Payaklamphong (-)

Dropped from the rankings: Takumi Sanekata (8)

On Jul. 25, eighth-ranked Takumi Sanekata lost a unanimous decision to Singpayak Payaklamphong at RISE 190. Sanekata falls from the rankings, and Singpayak enters at No. 10.

Featherweight (66 kilograms)

Petchpanomrung Kiatmoo9 (1) Miguel Trindade (2) Chadd Collins (3) Jonathan Haggerty (4) Ilias Ennahachi (5) Wei Rui (6) Hiroki Akimoto (7) Tetsuya Yamato (8) Kento Haraguchi (9) Kiamran Nabati (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Super Bantamweight (64 kilograms)

Yuki Yoza (1) Giorgi Malania (2) Hirotaka Asahisa (3) Zhu Shuai (4) Chadd Collins (5) Zhao Chongyang (6) Jin Ying (7) Kan Nakamura (8) Wei Weiyang (9) Yuma Saikyo (10)

On Jul. 13, at K-1 Dontaku, No. 3 Hirotaka Asahisa won a first-round knockout of Bryan Lang with punches to the body. Five days later, at ONE Friday Fights 116, top-ranked Yuki Yoza won a unanimous decision over Petchtanong Petchfergus. The rankings remain unchanged.

Bantamweight (61.2 kilograms)

Superlek Kiatmoo9 (1) Rodtang Jitmuangnon (2) Takeru Segawa (3) Hirotaka Asahisa (4) Achraf Aasila (5) Rémi Parra (6) Leona Pettas (7) Taiga Kawabe (8) Yuki Kasahara (9) Tomoya Yokoyama (10)

The only top-10 bantamweight in action was Hirotaka Asahisa, but he fought at super bantamweight, where he won by knockout. The rankings remain unchanged.

Super Flyweight (58 kilograms)

Takumi Terada (1) Taito Gunji (2) Koyata Yamada (3) Kaito Sakaguchi (4) Akif Guluzada (5) Haruto Yasumoto (6) Shoki Kaneda (7) Shuhei Kumura (8) Wang Junguang (9) Tatsuya Tsubakihara (10)

Two super flyweights were in action at K-1 Dontaku on Jul. 13. Seventh-ranked Shoki Kaneda knocked out Ginji with a head kick in Round 3. Top-ranked Takumi Terada won a first-round knockout over Angelos Kaponis using his fists. The rankings remain unchanged.

Flyweight (56.7 kilograms)

Shiro Matsumoto (1) Koki Osaki (2) Koji Ikeda (3) Akihiro Kaneko (4) Rui Okubo (5) Masashi Kumura (6) Ryunosuke Omori (7) Masahiko Suzuki (8) Prajanchai PK.Saenchai (9) Jonathan Di Bella (10)

The only flyweight in action in July was No. 5 Rui Okubo, who scored a first-round TKO over Shion at K-1 Dontaku. The rankings remain unchanged.

Strawweight (54 kilograms and below)

Toki Tamaru (1) Kazuki Osaki (2) Ryujin Nasukawa (3) Kumandoi Petchyindee (4) Ryu Hanaoka (5) Jin Mandokoro (6) Toma Kuroda (7) Issei Ishii (8) Rui Okubo (9) Riamu Sera (10)

After spending some time in the Muay Thai ring, No. 8 Issei Ishii was finally back in kickboxing action in July, when he won an extended-round split decision over Yusei Shirahata at K-1 Dontaku. The rankings remain unchanged.

Pound-For-Pound

Superbon Singha Mawynn (1) Petchpanomrung Kiatmoo9 (2) Marat Grigorian (3) Rico Verhoeven (4) Superlek Kiatmoo9 (5) Shiro Matsumoto (6) Toki Tamaru (7) Kazuki Osaki (8) Donovan Wisse (9) Takumi Terada (10)

In July, Takumi Terada was the only pound-for-pound fighter in action. He was victorious, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Women’s Pound-For-Pound

Phetjeeja Or.Meekun (1) Koyuki Miyazaki (2) Tessa de Kom (3) Débora Évora (4) Martine Michieletto (5) Saho Yoshino (6) Jackie Buntan (7) Kira Matsutani (8) Antonia Prifti (9) Mei Miyamoto (10)

One pound-for-pound-ranked woman was in action in July. At K-1 Dontaku, No. 6 Saho Yoshino won a unanimous decision over Lara Fernandez to defend her K-1 women’s flyweight title for the first time. The rankings remain unchanged.

Editor’s Note: Fighters are eligible to be ranked if they have competed in the last 18 months. Any fighter that chooses to switch weight classes will be ranked in their previous weight class until they have competed twice in their new division.