Boxing’s Biggest Stars Set for September Showdown in Las Vegas

Saul Alvarez takes on Terence Crawford this September 13 at Allegiant Stadium. The bout pits Mexico’s biggest boxing star against America’s most skilled technician in what promises to be a spectacular collision.

Alvarez brings his 63-2-2 record to Vegas. The flame-haired warrior from Guadalajara snatched back his undisputed crown after defeating William Scull last May. He now holds all four major titles at 168 pounds. Only Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Dmitry Bivol have managed to defeat him professionally.

Crawford rolls into town with his pristine 41-0 mark intact. The slick southpaw from Omaha conquered two divisions as an undisputed champion before this challenge. He grabbed the WBA junior middleweight strap from Israil Madrimov last August, though that performance left observers questioning his effectiveness at higher weights.

Advertisement



Many boxing enthusiasts hunt for superior wagering options through overseas platforms that deliver better value. These overseas betting sites usually offer better deals than the ones you’ll find in the US. Fans who check out betting at offshore sites get way more boxing options, bigger bonuses, and can cash out with crypto in minutes instead of waiting days. These sites beat the competition when it comes to having more bets available and better odds on the huge fights.

Crawford’s weight gain represents his toughest hurdle. He built his legend between 135 and 147 pounds over many years. The massive jump to 168 pounds puts him in unfamiliar waters. His single bout at 154 pounds exposed some weaknesses against a bigger man.

Alvarez has never lost a fight at super middleweight. He’s run through every big name they’ve put in front of him since moving up to this weight. The guy from Mexico has shown he can crack hard and outsmart opponents every time he steps in the ring at 168 pounds.

Netflix streams the event worldwide as they expand into live sports territory. Coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time with the main portion starting at 8 p.m. The headliners should make their ring walks around 11 p.m.

Crawford hunts boxing history with this shot. Winning would crown him as the first man to rule three weight classes as undisputed champion in the modern four-belt system. His sublime boxing artistry and ring intellect have guided him through 41 professional fights without tasting defeat.

Alvarez seeks another crown jewel for his championship collection. The pride of Jalisco has toppled multiple Hall of Fame fighters during his remarkable journey. His brutal body shots and lightning counters have bewildered every super middleweight challenger.

Their contrasting approaches should produce fireworks. Alvarez builds his offense behind a pumping jab before unleashing vicious combinations. Crawford uses blinding speed and tricky southpaw angles to manufacture openings. Both warriors can box or brawl and adapt their tactics as fights develop.

Allegiant Stadium has emerged as boxing’s newest cathedral since welcoming its first events. The massive arena holds over 65,000 fight fans for major spectacles. Las Vegas maintains its throne as boxing’s most important battleground for championship warfare.

This fight brings together two of the best boxers on the planet right now. Crawford wants to make history, but Alvarez has his own plans to go down as one of Mexico’s greatest fighters ever. Whoever wins this thing is going to have serious bragging rights and probably some massive fights waiting for them next year.