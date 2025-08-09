BKFC Fight Night: Edmonton Weigh-In Results and Photo Gallery

On Saturday, Aug. 9, the Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC Fight Night: Edmonton, live from live from the River Cree Casino & Resort in Enoch, Alberta, Canada.. The event features a night of bare-knuckle boxing action.

The event airs live on BKTV starting at 8 p.m. ET. Above is a weigh-in photo gallery shot from BKFC. Check below for full weigh-in results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS Drew Stuve (175) vs. Will Santiago (174.6)

Chad Lucanas (154.2) vs. Tim Tamaki (154.6)

Hasan Al-Ghanim (156) vs. Zach Pannell (150.8)

Bohdan Kotok (245) vs. Brady Meister (241.8)

Alexandra Delgado-Lopez (114.4) vs. Emma Murray (114.6)

Kayden Giroux (195) vs. Joseph Creer (194.4)

Kimani Crawford (169.6) vs. Matthew Socholotiuk (165.4)

Justin Kennedy (162) vs. Caeden Scott (164.2)

Nick Felber (155.6) vs. James Dalzell (153.8)

Adam De Freitas (174.8) vs. Skyler Mauller (174.6)