Home
News
Drew Stuve vs. Will Santiago (BKFC)
Drew Stuve vs. Will Santiago (BKFC)
Drew Stuve vs. Will Santiago (BKFC)
Drew Stuve vs. Will Santiago (BKFC)
Drew Stuve vs. Will Santiago (BKFC)
Drew Stuve vs. Will Santiago (BKFC)
Drew Stuve vs. Will Santiago (BKFC)
Chad Lucanas vs. Tim Tamaki (BKFC)
Chad Lucanas vs. Tim Tamaki (BKFC)
Chad Lucanas vs. Tim Tamaki (BKFC)
Chad Lucanas vs. Tim Tamaki (BKFC)
Chad Lucanas vs. Tim Tamaki (BKFC)
Hasan Al-Ghanim vs. Zach Pannell (BKFC)
Hasan Al-Ghanim vs. Zach Pannell (BKFC)
Hasan Al-Ghanim vs. Zach Pannell (BKFC)
Hasan Al-Ghanim vs. Zach Pannell (BKFC)
Bohdan Kotok vs. Brady Meister (BKFC)
Bohdan Kotok vs. Brady Meister (BKFC)
Bohdan Kotok vs. Brady Meister (BKFC)
Bohdan Kotok vs. Brady Meister (BKFC)
Alexandra Delgado-Lopez vs. Emma Murray (BKFC)
Alexandra Delgado-Lopez vs. Emma Murray (BKFC)
Alexandra Delgado-Lopez vs. Emma Murray (BKFC)
Alexandra Delgado-Lopez vs. Emma Murray (BKFC)
Kayden Giroux vs. Joseph Creer (BKFC)
Kayden Giroux vs. Joseph Creer (BKFC)
Kayden Giroux vs. Joseph Creer (BKFC)
Kayden Giroux vs. Joseph Creer (BKFC)
Kimani Crawford vs. Matthew Socholotiuk (BKFC)
Kimani Crawford vs. Matthew Socholotiuk (BKFC)
Kimani Crawford vs. Matthew Socholotiuk (BKFC)
Kimani Crawford vs. Matthew Socholotiuk (BKFC)
Justin Kennedy vs. Caeden Scott (BKFC)
Justin Kennedy vs. Caeden Scott (BKFC)
Justin Kennedy vs. Caeden Scott (BKFC)
Justin Kennedy vs. Caeden Scott (BKFC)
Nick Felber vs. James Dalzell (BKFC)
Nick Felber vs. James Dalzell (BKFC)
Nick Felber vs. James Dalzell (BKFC)
Nick Felber vs. James Dalzell (BKFC)
Adam De Freitas vs. Skyler Mauller (BKFC)
Adam De Freitas vs. Skyler Mauller (BKFC)
Adam De Freitas vs. Skyler Mauller (BKFC)
Adam De Freitas vs. Skyler Mauller (BKFC)
News

BKFC Fight Night: Edmonton Weigh-In Results and Photo Gallery

On Saturday, Aug. 9, the Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC Fight Night: Edmonton, live from live from the River Cree Casino & Resort in Enoch, Alberta, Canada.. The event features a night of bare-knuckle boxing action.

The event airs live on BKTV starting at 8 p.m. ET. Above is a weigh-in photo gallery shot from BKFC. Check below for full weigh-in results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS
Drew Stuve (175) vs. Will Santiago (174.6)
Chad Lucanas (154.2) vs. Tim Tamaki (154.6)
Hasan Al-Ghanim (156) vs. Zach Pannell (150.8)
Bohdan Kotok (245) vs. Brady Meister (241.8)
Alexandra Delgado-Lopez (114.4) vs. Emma Murray (114.6)
Kayden Giroux (195) vs. Joseph Creer (194.4)
Kimani Crawford (169.6) vs. Matthew Socholotiuk (165.4)
Justin Kennedy (162) vs. Caeden Scott (164.2)
Nick Felber (155.6) vs. James Dalzell (153.8)
Adam De Freitas (174.8) vs. Skyler Mauller (174.6)
Advertisement