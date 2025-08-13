BKFC Fight Night: Edmonton Results and Photo Gallery

On Saturday, Aug. 9, the Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship hosted BKFC Fight Night: Edmonton, live from live from the River Cree Casino & Resort in Enoch, Alberta, Canada.. The event featured a night of bare-knuckle boxing action.

The event aired live on BKTV starting at 8 p.m. ET. Above is a photo gallery provided by BKFC. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Drew Stuve def. Will Santiago by KO. Round 1, 1:37

Chad Lucanas def. Tim Tamaki by TKO. Round 1, 1:59

Hasan Al-Ghanim def. Zach Pannell by TKO. Round 1, 0:22

Bohdan Kotok def. Brady Meister by KO. Round 1, 1:53

Joseph Creer def. Kayden Giroux by TKO. Round 4, 2:00

Kimani Crawford def. Matt Socholotiuk by unanimous decision (48-46, 48-46, 50-44)

Alexandra Delgado-Lopez def. Emma Murray by unanimous decision (50-42 x 3)

Caeden Scott def. Justin Kennedy by TKO. Round 1, 1:26

Nick Felber def. James Dalzell by KO. Round 1, 0:36

Adam De Freitas def. Skyler Mauller by KO. Round 1, 1:05