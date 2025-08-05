Home
Events

BKFC 79 Results and Photo Gallery: Lane Wins Vacant Title in Sturgis

On Saturday, Aug. 2, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hosted BKFC 79, live from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, S.D. The event featured a battle for the vacant welterweight title.

The event airs live on DAZN starting at 8:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS
Julian Lane def. Gorjan Slaveski by unanimous decision (49-44, 49-44, 49-45) – for the vacant welterweight title
Taylor Starling def. Shelby Cannon by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)
Corey Willis def. Zach Calmus by TKO. Round 2, 2:00
David Simpson def. Brandon Conley by TKO. Round 1, 0:27
Elvin Brito def. Brandon Meyer by TKO. Round 4, 0:32
Shyanna Bintliff def. Marisol Ruelas by TKO. Round 2, 1:11
Bear Hill def. Billy Swanson by KO. Round 3, 1:20
Traevon Kroger def. Daniel Pettit by TKO. Round 1, 2:00
Timmy Mason def. AJ Craig by TKO. Round 1, 2:00
Cody Kerr def. Dillon Blaydon by TKO. Round 1, 1:01
Dan Godoy def. Paco Castillo by TKO. Round 3, 2:00
