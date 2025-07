UFC Abu Dhabi Results: De Ridder Edges Whittaker in a Split Decision

On Saturday, Jul. 26, the UFC hosted UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder, live from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The event featured a middleweight showdown between Robert Whittaker and Reinier de Ridder.

The event aired live on ESPN+ starting at 12 p.m. ET. The prelims also aired on ESPN at 12 p.m. ET and the main card aired on ABC at 3 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Reinier de Ridder def. Robert Whittaker by split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47)

Petr Yan def. Marcus McGhee by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Shara Magomedov def. Marc-Andre Barriault by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Asu Almabayev def. Jose Ochoa by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Bogdan Guskov def. Nikita Krylov by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:18

Bryce Mitchell def. Said Nurmagomedov by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Muslim Salikhov def. Carlos Leal by KO (punch). Round 1,

Davey Grant def. Da’Mon Blackshear by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Tabatha Ricci def. Amanda Ribas by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 2:01

Billy Elekana def. Ibo Aslan by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Steven Nguyen def. Mohammad Yahya by TKO (referee stoppage). Round 2, 5:00

Martin Buday def. Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)