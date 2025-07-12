UFC Nashville Results: Lewis Finishes Teixeira in 35 Seconds

On Saturday, Jul. 12,the UFC hosted UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Teixeira, live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The event featured a heavyweight showdown.

The event aired live in its entirety on ESPN+ and ESPN starting at 6 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Derrick Lewis def. Tallison Teixeira by TKO (punches). Round 1, 0:35

Gabriel Bonfim def. Stephen Thompson by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Steve Garcia def. Calvin Kattar by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Morgan Charrière def. Nate Landwehr by KO (punches). Round 3, 0:27

Vitor Petrino def. Austen Lane by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 4:16

Tuco Tokkos def. Junior Tafa by submission (head-and-arm choke). Round 2, 4:25

Chris Curtis def. Max Griffin by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Jake Matthews def. Chidi Njokuani by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 1:09

Eduarda Moura def, Lauren Murphy by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Valter Walker def. Kennedy Nzechukwu by submission (heel hook). Round 1, 0:54

Mike Davis def. Mitch Ramirez by TKO (punches). Round 2, 4:08

Fatima Kline def. Melissa Martinez by TKO (head-kick). Round 3, 2:36