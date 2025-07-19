UFC 318 Results: Holloway Scores the Decision, Retains BMF Title

On Saturday, Jul. 19, the UFC hosted UFC 318: Holloway vs. Poirier 3, live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, La. The event featured a battle for the UFC BMF belt between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier, as the two lock horns for the third time.

The early prelims aired live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card on ESPN+ and ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. The main card aired on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Max Holloway def. Dustin Poirier by unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46) – for the BMF title

Paulo Costa def. Roman Kopylov by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Daniel Rodriguez def. Kevin Holland by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire def. Dan Ige by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Michael Johnson def. Daniel Zellhuber by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Vinicius Oliveira def. Kyler Phillips by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Brendan Allen def. Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Nikolay Veretennikov def. Francisco Prado by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Ateba Gautier def. Robert Valentin by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:10

Islam Dulatov def. Adam Fugitt by KO (punches). Round 1, 4:06

Jimmy Crute def. Marcin Prachnio by submission (armbar). Round 1, 4:42

Ryan Spann def. Łukasz Brzeski by submission (guillotine). Round 1, 2:37

Brunno Ferreira def. Jackson McVey by submission (armbar). Round 1, 3:35

Carli Judice def. Nicolle Caliari by KO (knee). Round 3, 1:30