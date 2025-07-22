Types of Bets at Melbet for Players from Mongolia

Users of Melbet online casino by 2025 are more than 400 thousand people around the world. According to the internal statistics, a considerable part of customers are citizens of Mongolia. The descendants of the “Great Silver Dynasty” are mostly indifferent to “one-armed bandits”, but have a clear passion for betting. Residents of Mongolia through Mel bet make bets on regional and world sports events, the results of popular gambling TV programmes.

Let’s take a look at the main areas of betting at Melbet. All of them are available to residents of Mongolia both in the browser version and in the official mobile application.

Types of Sports Events for Betting

Melbet offers Mongolians the opportunity to bet on the outcome of a wide range of events. These include world and regional events, cyber sports and betting on the outcome of TV gambling shows.

The list of sports disciplines on the outcome of which you can bet includes:

Football;

Ice Hockey;

Volleyball;

Big and table tennis;

Boxing;

Basketball;

Handball;

Water Polo;

Golf;

American, Australian, classic football;

Boxing;

Roller hockey;

Curling;

Cycling;

Racing;

Ski Jumping.



Talk shows, on the results of the participants of which you can bet, are presented in the TV Games section. The data in it is constantly updated in accordance with changes in the broadcasting grid and ratings.

You can bet on any of the above mentioned sports in Live and Line formats. It is possible to bet on sports events in the “Live” format 24/7. Thanks to this, bettors from Mongolia can earn on sports outside of countries and time zones.

Types of Bets at Melbet

With the gambling functionality of Mel bet, Mongolians can bet on the following main schemes:

On the outcome;

Total;

On forfeits;

On goals.

New users may encounter a little difficulty during the registration of the transaction. The fact is that gambling Melbet in abundance uses conditional designations, in which the key terms of the bet are encrypted. Let’s analyse the meaning of bets and specific designations in detail.

Betting on the Outcome

Betting on the outcome of a sporting event is the most popular type of bet. Their essence is that the residents of Mongolia make assumptions about the general results of the meeting, winning or losing a particular team, player. Such a deal, as well as other bets, can be concluded in the “One Click” format.

Only the interpretation of the symbols that indicate the potential outcome of a sporting event can cause difficulties for residents of Mongolia. We have deciphered the popular variants:

X – draw;

12 – draw is excluded;

1 – victory of the first team;

1x – victory of the first team or a draw;

2 – victory of the second team;

2x – victory of the second team or a draw.

The odds at Melbet depend on the sports discipline and the scale of the event. On average, they are in the range from 1.35 to 1.80, but can reach very low, for example 1.01 or very high – 100+ values

Total

Sometimes it is easier to calculate the total number of goals and the performance of a particular player. Betting on Melbet’s “aggregate result” is called a total. In this type of bet you need to predict the total number of points as accurately as possible. Most often Mongolians use this type of betting in football, basketball and hockey. For example, if a football match ended with a score of 1:2, the total total is 3.

The gambling platform offers to try your luck in both total and individual totals.

For example, residents of Mongolia can bet on the number of points earned by a particular athlete. As a rule, in totals for a particular participant, a series of games is taken into account. Conditional designations in the cards of totals are few. The main ones are:

TB – the actual number of points is higher than predicted;

TM – the actual number of points less than predicted.

As a rule, Melbet offers odds not less than 2 in betting on totals.

Betting on Forfeits

Handicap is a type of betting in which one of the teams is given an advantage. Melbet implements schemes with positive, negative or zero advantage. Such adjustments are made in order to equalise the potential chances of teams in unequal positions. The platform can add a certain number of points to a weak team or “minus” a few points from a strong team, according to statistics. Such manipulations equalise the chances of the participants of the sporting event.

Successfully win back a bet on a handicap can be possible under the condition of information awareness. Before making a bet, bettors are recommended to analyse changes in the composition of the teams, territorial factors, the results of recent matches. This data can understand the meaning of the handicap and make a winning bet. All key information is displayed in the cards of the teams on the official website and in the Melbet app.

The fork of odds at betting on the betting on the forfeit is large-scale. The upper limits of the multiplier can reach dozens of points (in those sports where many goals are scored).

Betting on Goals

Mongolians can also make money by betting on how many goals a particular team or player will score in a match. Such bets are called “on goals”. You can choose a number in the format of total (more or less goals a team or player will score), choose who will be the first to open the account, etc. Melbet also has a great variety of options in this sense.

The Main Advantages of the Melbet site

The Melbet betting site is popular among the residents of Mongolia for several reasons. Among them:

Minimum entry threshold – you can place a bet on a sporting event with a few Mongolian tugriks on your bank card;

Simple interface – current events in real time are displayed on the main page of the betting platform;

Minimal actions to place a bet – Melbet realises the principle of “Bet in one click”;

Wide selection of events – the gambling platform provides access to key sporting events on a regional and global scale;

Several ways to replenish the account – to deposit tugriki can be made from a bank card and through electronic wallets.

In summary, we can say that Melbet is an official betting platform that gives residents of Mongolia access to bets that cover the whole variety of world sporting events. Transparent betting conditions allow you to control the results without special knowledge. You can withdraw your winnings to Mongolian bank cards within 10 – 15 minutes. Good luck!