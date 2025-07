RISE 189 Results: De Kom Defends RISE Queen Flyweight Title

On Sunday, Jun. 29, RISE Kickboxing hosted RISE 189, live from the Korakuen Hall in Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan.. The event featured a women’s flyweight title fight and the 65 kg Gachi!! Tournament.

The event aired live on ABEMA starting at 4:15 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Tessa De Kom def. Manazo Kobayashi by unanimous decision (50-46 x 3) – for the RISE Queen flyweight title

Suarek TeppenGym def. Sota “Cerberus” Kimura by unanimous decision (30-29, 30-29, 29-28) – Gachi!! Tournament (65kg) final

Tenshi Matsumoto def. Yuto Hirayama by unanimous decision (30-28, 30-28, 30-27)

Reiya def. Ryunosuke Ito by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Ryunosuke Hosokoshi def. Taisei Kondo by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 1:25

Melty Kira vs. Yaya Weerasakreck ends in no contest (accidental head clash). Round 1, 0:17

Taichi Nomura def. Genki Morimoto by extended round unanimous decision (10-9 x 3) – Gachi!! Tournament (65kg) reserve

Suarek TeppenGym def. Ke-suke by unanimous decision (30-28, 30-27, 30-26) – Gachi!! Tournament (65kg) semifinals

Sota “Cerberus” Kimura def. Hiroto Yamaguchi by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26) – Gachi!! Tournament (65kg) semifinals

Kosei Yoshida def. Ryoga Terayama by split decision (30-29, 28-30, 29-28)