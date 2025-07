ONE Fight Night 33 Results: Rodrigues Knocks Out Persson, Retains Title

On Friday, Jul. 11, ONE Championship hosted ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured an atomweight Muay Thai title fight.

The event aired live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Allycia Hellen Rodrigues def. Johanna Persson by KO (punch). Round 3, 0:59 – for the atomweight title

Muay Thai bout: Shadow Singha Mawynn vs. Mohamed Younes Rabah ends in a no contest (accidental eye poke)

MMA bout: Ibragim Dauev def. Pedro Dantas by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Vladimir Kuzmin def. Stefan Korodi by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Chihiro Sawada def. Macarena Aragon by submission (armbar). Round 1, 3:52

Muay Thai bout: Abdulla Dayakaev def. Nontachai Jitmuangnon by KO (punch). Round 1, 0:24

Muay Thai bout: Martyna Kierczynska def. Cynthia Flores by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Jhanlo Mark Sangiao def. Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 3, 4:42