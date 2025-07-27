LFA 213 Results: Gonzalez Dominates Rosales in Main Event

On Saturday, July. 26, Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 212 live from Tachi Palace Casino Resort in Lemoor, California. The event featured a lightweight main event featuring Chris Gonzalez vs. Jacob Rosale. This was the third choice for a main event.

This event was initially planned to feature Chris Mecate vs. Erick Viconde in the main event. Mecate pulled out in the week, due to injury. That meant that Rafael do Nascimento vs. Arnold Jimenez was elevated to the main event slot. However, that fight fell apart on fight day when Jimenez pulled out due to illness.

Gonzalez won the eventual main event after a thrilling fight with Rosales. These two went back and forth on the feet, and in grappling scrambles, with Rosales landing more strikes. But, Gonzalez landed the heavier shots late on.

Also at this event, lanky lightweight Loai Abushaar blew away Edmund Kwan with a knee in the first round, and Cedric Manhoef, a cousin of legend Melvin Manhoef, suffered a face plant knockout at the hands of Noah Bey.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 8:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Chris Gonzalez def. Jacob Rosales by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Isaac Thomson def. Jeremy Henry by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 2:34

Loai Abushaar def. Edmund Kwan by KO (knee). Round 1, 0:51

Noah Bey def. Cedric Manhoef by KO (right cross). Round 3, 0:49

Shealor Ladd def. Pedro Lay Jr. by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:23

Corvan Allen def. Jose Avalos by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27. 29-28)

Gabrielle McComb def. Cara Greenwell by submission (armbar). Round 2, 4:28

Naomie Young def. Alandria Rosales by submission (armbar). Round 1, 4:02

Benny Orozco def. Sczar Charles by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 2:20



LFA 213 Video Highlights

Isaac Thomson showed off a well-rounded game! #LFA213 pic.twitter.com/XykGO5MQfp — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) July 27, 2025

THE KNEE!! 😵



Loai Abushaar scores a knockout at #LFA213! pic.twitter.com/exJCp5AB17 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) July 27, 2025

He put him to sleep!! 💥 #LFA213



Noah Bey gets the knockout in round 3! pic.twitter.com/kSSquuBATA — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) July 27, 2025

Shealor Ladd wins by TKO in round 1! #LFA213 pic.twitter.com/tDBFd2rTXX — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) July 27, 2025

Gabi McComb gets the submission and moves to 2-0! 👀 #LFA213 pic.twitter.com/1OOBl7OkHA — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) July 27, 2025