LFA 212 Results: Degli Smashes Severino to Defend Interim Belt

On Friday, July. 11, Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 212 live from Ulysses Guimarães Convention Center in Brasilia, Brazil. The event featured an interim flyweight title fight in the main event with Marcos Degli defending the temporary strap versus Matheus Severino.

And Degli joined the likes of Tom Aspinall, in successfully defending the interim belt. He floored Severino in the third round with a thunderous right hook, before finishing him off with hammerfists.

The 25 year-old Degli is now on an 11-fight win streak. He should expect a call from the UFC soon.

In the co-main event former UFC and Contender Series fighter Claudio Ribeiro scored a quick TKO finish over Diego Dias.

Also on the card Beatriz Consuli stayed perfect with a TKO over Naiane Silva. The former IMMAF champ is now 6-0 as a pro.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Marcos Degli def. Matheus Severino by TKO (right hook and hammerfists). Round 3, 2:44 – interim flyweight championship

Claudio Ribeiro def. Diego Dias by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:32

Juliano Prescendo def. Samuel Dias by unanimous decision

Nawira Ferreira def. Marina Monteiro by unanimous decision

Lucas Gouveia def. Luiz Felipe Herculano by KO (left hook). Round 1, 1:54

Leonardo Cerboni def. Joao Pedro Moreira by unanimous decision

Marcio Cabral def. Mailton Azevedo by KO (knee). Round 1, 0:42

Beatriz Consuli def. Naiane Silva by TKO (ground and pound). Round 1, 3:00

Gabriel Vinicius def. Lucas Tenorio by submission (anaconda choke). Round 1, 1:08

Aristides Vinicius def. Jhonatan Cordeiro by TKO (elbow and ground strikes). Round 2, 2:16

Claudio Meireles def. Neto Pinheiro by TKO (punches). Round 2, 4:36

Ramana Toscanelli def. Karol Silva by submission (arm triangle). Round 2, 4:28

Julia Barros def. Radija Aquino by unanimous decision

LFA 212 Video Highlights

Ribeiro gets the first round KO!! 💥 #LFA212 pic.twitter.com/1S6fq9mu5C — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) July 12, 2025