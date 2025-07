Krush 177 Results: Four One-Punch Knockouts Highlight Exciting Card

On Friday, Jun. 27, the K-1 Japan Group hosted Krush 177, live from Korakuen Hall in Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan. The event featured 10 kickboxing bouts with four one-punch knockouts.

The event aired live on ABEMA starting at 4:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Jinbo Katsuya def. Yashazaru by KO (punch). Round 3, 2:10

Hashimoto Raita def. Yuga Mizumoto by KO (punch). Round 3, 1:56

Yuto Takahashi def. Shinta Kato by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-28, 30-28)

Takeru Owaki def. Masaaki Takeuchi by unanimous decision (29-26, 29-26, 30-26)

Ayumu Kimura def. Shimomura Taihei by KO (punch). Round 1, 2:09

Ryu def. Higashimoto Hisaki by KO (punch). Round 3, 0:54

Kaito Kikuchi def. Rui Kakizaki by ext. round split decision (9-10, 10-9, 10-9)

Mona Kimura def. Satoko Ozawa by TKO (referee stoppage). Round 2, 1:08

Raiki def. Akihiko Kawagoe by unanimous decision (30-29 x 3)

Kina Matsutani def. Kura by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)