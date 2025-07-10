Ellis Badr Barboza vs. Shamil Adukhov Added to ONE Fight Night 34 on Aug. 1

On Friday, Aug. 1, ONE Championship already has a stacked card lined up for ONE Fight Night 34, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The headliner will feature a lightweight Muay Thai title bout where reigning champion Regian Eersel will look to defend his belt for a third time against George Jarvis, who is only 24 years old and has already held titles in WBC, ISKA, and MTGP. In addition, the other announced bouts include both MMA and Muay Thai fights featuring Garry Tonon, Shamil Gasanov, Ben Tynan, Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak, and the return of Kang Ji Won. Sources inside the promotion confirmed with Combat Press that another bout has been added to the card.

England’s Ellis Badr Barboza, who is in his second year on the ONE roster, will face Dagestan’s Shamil Adukhov, who made his promotional debut in December, in a strawweight Muay Thai bout. In Adukhov’s last fight, on Feb. 7, he suffered a first-round knockout at the hands of Aliff Sor Dechapan. Aliff had actually dropped a split decision to Barboza in Jul. 2024. That was Barboza’s second fight with ONE, as he had fought Thongpoon in Dec. 8, but that fight ended in a no contest.

Barboza’s last fight was also on Feb. 7, when he suffered a TKO loss due to doctor stoppage from a cut above his eye against Prajanchai in the ONE Fight Night 28 main event. Both Barboza and Adukhov are badly in need of a win, and both men will be coming into this one lookign to make a big statement. Standing at five-feet-eleven-inches tall, Adukhov will tower over Barboza by a whopping six inches, but Barboza is a hard hitter who has experience on his side.

Advertisement



ONE Fight Night 34 will air live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 9 p.m. ET. Stay tuned for more bout announcements in the coming weeks.