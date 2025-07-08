Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings: July 2025

With the growing popularity of women’s MMA, it is important to recognize these women with a rankings system of their own. Between the UFC’s inclusion of weight classes from strawweight up to featherweight, PFL/Bellator’s increasing attention to the women’s side of the sport, and the all-female promotion Invicta FC, more and more women are being exposed to casual and hardcore fans alike.

Every month, Combat Press compiles the staff’s individual rankings from featherweight to atomweight to create the Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings.

Featherweight (61.9-66.3 kilograms)

Cris “Cyborg” Justino (1) Larissa Pacheco (2) Cat Zingano (3) Olena Kolesnyk (4) Aspen Ladd (5) Julia Budd (6) Sara Collins (7) Leah McCourt (8) Sara McCann (9) Arlene Blencowe (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of June. As of right now, no top-fighters are scheduled to fight in July.

Bantamweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Kayla Harrison (3) Julianna Pena (1) Raquel Pennington (2) Holly Holm (4) Mayra Bueno Silva (5) Ketlen Vieira (6) Macy Chiasson (7) Norma Dumont (8) Irene Aldana (9) Karol Rosa (10)

The month of June saw a new top dog in the bantamweight division, as Kayla Harrison dethroned Julianna Pena to become the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion.As of right now, no top-fighters are scheduled to fight in July.

Flyweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Valentina Shevchenko (1) Natalia Silva (2) Alexa Grasso (3) Manon Fiorot (4) Erin Blanchfield (5) Maycee Barber (6) Rose Namajunas (7) Dakota Ditcheva (8) Taila Santos (9) Liz Carmouche (10)

The month of June saw a couple of ranked fighters score victories to stay in the top-10. Rose Namajunas defeated Miranda Maverick to stay in the hunt at 125-pounds. Also, Liz Carmouche bested Elora Dana to clinch a spot in the PFL tournament finals and a chance at $1 million. Looking into July, Dakota Ditcheva defends her PFL Championship belt against Sumiko Inaba.

Strawweight (50.1-52.7 kilograms)

Weili Zhang (1) Tatiana Suarez (2) Virna Jandiroba (3) Xiaonan Yan (4) Amanda Lemos (5) Mackenzie Dern (6) Tabatha Ricci (7) Iasmin Lucindo (8) Marina Rodriguez (9) Tecia Pennington (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of June. Looking into July, Tabatha Ricci will square off Amanda Ribas in an attempt to get into title contention.

Atomweight (Under 50.1 kilograms)

Seika Izawa (1) Elisandra Ferreira (2) Si Woo Park (3) Moeri Suda (4) Ayaka Hamasaki (5) Rena Kubota (6) Kanna Asakura (7) Anastasia Nikolakakos (8) Andressa Romero (9) Aya Murakami (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of June. Looking into July, top atomweight Seika Izawa will be in action against Yoo Jin Shin, while Moeri Suda will square off against Noeru Narita.