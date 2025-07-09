Combat Press MMA Rankings: July 2025

Every month, Combat Press will provide MMA rankings for each weight class from heavyweight to flyweight, as well as the pound-for-pound rankings, including male and female athletes.

Note: the numbers in parentheses represent the fighter’s ranking from the previous month.

Heavyweight

Jon Jones (1) Francis Ngannou (2) Ciryl Gane (3) Tom Aspinall (4) Alexander Volkov (5) Curtis Blaydes (6) Sergei Pavlovich (7) Jailton Almeida (8) Jairzinho Rozenstruik (10) Marcin Tybura (-)

Dropped from the rankings: Serghei Spivac (9)

At UFC 316 on Jun. 7, Waldo Cortes-Acosta picked up a unanimous decision over No. 9 Serghei Spivac. Two weeks later, No. 6 Curtis Blaydes won a split decision over Rizvan Kuniev at UFC Baku in Azerbaijan. Spivac falls out of the rankings, allowing for Marcin Tybura to enter at No. 10.

Light Heavyweight

Magomed Ankalaev (1) Alex Pereira (2) Jiří Procházka (3) Khalil Rountree Jr. (9) Carlos Ulberg (5) Aleksandar Rakić (6) Corey Anderson (7) Jamahal Hill (4) Jan Błachowicz (8) Volkan Oezdemir (10)

No. 9 Khalil Rountree Jr. got back in the win column after dominating No. 4 Jamahal Hill at UFC Baku on Jun. 21. This brings Rountree’s record over the last four years to 6-1, with his only loss coming in his previous fight for the UFC light heavyweight title against Alex Pereira. Rountree jumps to No. 4, and Hill falls all the way to No. 8 after losing three in a row.

Middleweight

Dricus du Plessis (1) Sean Strickland (2) Nassourdine Imavov (3) Khamzat Chimaev (4) Israel Adesanya (5) Robert Whittaker (6) Roman Dolidze (7) Caio Borralho (8) Paulo Costa (9) Johnny Eblen (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Welterweight

Jack Della Maddalena (1) Belal Muhammad (2) Sean Brady (3) Kamaru Usman (4) Leon Edwards (5) Shavkat Rakhmonov (6) Joaquin Buckley (7) Colby Covington (8) Ramazan Kuramagomedov (9) Ian Machado Garry (10)

At UFC Atlanta on Jun. 14, No. 4 Kamaru Usman won a unanimous decision over No. 7 Joaquin Buckley. The rankings remain unchanged.

Lightweight

Islam Makhachev (1) Ilia Topuria (-) Arman Tsarukyan (2) Charles Oliveira (3) Justin Gaethje (4) Dustin Poirier (5) Paddy Pimblett (6) Dan Hooker (7) Michael Chandler (8) Mateusz Gamrot (9)

Dropped from the rankings: Beneil Dariush (10)

UFC 317 on Jun. 28 saw three ranked fighters in action. Earlier on the evening, No. 10 Beneil Dariush won a unanimous decision over Renato Moicano. In the headliner, previous featherweight king Ilia Topuria made his lightweight debut for the vacant UFC title over former champ and perennial top contender Charles Oliveira. Topuria continued his reign of terror, including keeping his undefeated record intact, when he knocked out the Brazilian in just two and a half minutes.

Due to the fact that Islam Makhachev had vacated the lightweight belt he had defended four times, and still has not fought at welterweight, he still holds the top spot. Topuria enters at No. 2, and Dariush, even with his win, loses his tenth spot.

Featherweight

Ilia Topuria (1) Alex Volkanovski (2) Diego Lopes (3) Max Holloway (4) Brian Ortega (5) Yair Rodriguez (6) Movsar Evloev (7) Jean Silva (8) Lerone Murphy (9) Aljamain Sterling (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Bantamweight

Merab Dvalishvili (1) Sean O’Malley (2) Umar Nurmagomedov (3) Cory Sandhagen (4) Petr Yan (5) Deiveson Figueiredo (8) Song Yadong (6) Mario Bautista (10) Marlon Vera (9) Patchy Mix (7)

The headliner of UFC 316 saw bantamweight champion defend his title for the second time in his rematch against Sean O’Malley with a third-round submission. The two keep their top spots in the rankings. However, earlier that evening, No. 10 Mario Bautista absolutely dominated former Bellator champ Patchy Mix in Mix’s UFC debut. Bautista jumps to No. 8, and Mix falls to No. 10. Mix is going to redeem himself in his next UFC outing to maintain any relevance and ranking.

Flyweight

Alexandre Pantoja (1) Joshua Van (-) Brandon Moreno (3) Brandon Royval (2) Amir Albazi (4) Muhammad Mokaev (6) Kai Kara-France (5) Manel Kape (7) Tatsuro Taira (8) Alex Perez (9)

Dropped from the rankings: Asu Almabayev (10)

In the co-main event of UFC 317 on Jun. 28, flyweight champ Alexandre Pantoja scored a rear-naked choke submission of No. 5 Kai Kara-France by submission to defend his title for the fourth time in just a year and a half. His first title defense was against previously second-ranked Brandon Royval, who fought earlier that night. After three rounds of getting dominated by previously unranked Joshua Van, Royval lost any opportunity for a second shot at the title. Van’s win not only puts him immediately in line for a title shot, but he enters the rankings at No. 2, Royval falls to No. 4, and Asu Almabayev falls out of the top 10.

Pound-For-Pound

Islam Makhachev (1) Jon Jones (2) Ilia Topuria (3) Alexander Volkanovksi (4) Max Holloway (5) Jack Della Maddalena (6) Dustin Poirier (7) Belal Muhammad (8) Justin Gaethje (9) Magomed Ankalaev (10)

The pound-for-pound No. 3 Ilia Topuria not only became a two-division champion when he knocked out former lightweight titleholder Charles Oliveira to capture the vacant UFC title, but he also maintained his undefeated record, as well as his spot in the pound-for-pound rankings.

Editor’s Note: Fighters are eligible to be ranked if they have competed in the last 18 months. Any fighter that chooses to switch weight classes will be ranked in their previous weight class until they have competed twice in their new division. Fighters who announce their retirement will remain ranked for a period of six months following their final bout.