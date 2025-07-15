Cage Warriors 192 Results: Haque Tested, Defends Flyweight Title

On Saturday, July 12, Cage Warriors Fighting Championship hosted Cage Warriors 192, live from Indigo at The O2 in London, England. The event featured a flyweight title fight in the main event between champion Shajidul Haque and challenger Jawany Scott.

Scott came into the fight with an undefeated Cage Warriors record, but after five hard fought rounds he dropped a split decision to the champ Haque. This was Haque’s second title defense. He earned the belt with a KO win over Sam Creasey in 2022.

In the co-main Shirzad Qadrian improved to 8-1 after beating down ex-UFC fighter Cameron Else (dropping him to 11-7).

Advertisement



The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 1 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Shajidul Haque def. Jawany Scott by split decision – flyweight title

Shirzad Qadrian def. Cameron Else by TKO (punches from back mount). Round 1, 4:06

Leon Hill def. Steven Hill by TKO (elbow and ground strikes). Round 2, 2:50

Anthony Orozco def. Luan Duarte by unanimous decision

Weslley Maia def. Aiden Stephen by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 4:53

Tariq Pell def. Adam Shelley by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 4:06

Ollie Sarwa def. Damiano Scogna by split decision

Jack Humphries def. Rory Evans by submission (anaconda choke). Round 1, 2:39

Naglic Kanisauskas def. Joe Middleton by TKO (ground and pound). Round 1, 2:37

Rafael Aronov def. Brad Wheeler by TKO (punches). Round 2, 1:38

Mitchell Goode def. Tye Palmer by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 3:02

Yusuf Ali-Taleb def. Antonino Amodeo by unanimous decision

Tom Creasey def. Raz Bring by KO (right cross). Round 1, 1:29

Cage Warriors 192 Video Highlights

Shirzad Qadrian picks up the victory with devastating ground-and-pound #CW192 pic.twitter.com/J6QTgFL40k — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) July 12, 2025

Devastating striking from Leon Hill leads to the second round stoppage 🇮🇪 #CW192 pic.twitter.com/rK9VQ27P05 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) July 12, 2025

Tariq Pell gets the Cage Warriors 192 main card going with a NASTY RNC #CW192 pic.twitter.com/NlFtgPWVBV — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) July 12, 2025

Jack The Ripper locked up the sub and headed straight to the seats 🥳 #CW192 pic.twitter.com/GWotlEQRcC — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) July 12, 2025

Naglis Kanišauskas is a PROBLEM #CW192 pic.twitter.com/AuAAnD3qZT — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) July 12, 2025