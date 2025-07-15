Cage Warriors 192 Results: Haque Tested, Defends Flyweight Title

On Saturday, July 12, Cage Warriors Fighting Championship hosted Cage Warriors 192, live from Indigo at The O2 in London, England. The event featured a flyweight title fight in the main event between champion Shajidul Haque and challenger Jawany Scott.
Scott came into the fight with an undefeated Cage Warriors record, but after five hard fought rounds he dropped a split decision to the champ Haque. This was Haque’s second title defense. He earned the belt with a KO win over Sam Creasey in 2022.
In the co-main Shirzad Qadrian improved to 8-1 after beating down ex-UFC fighter Cameron Else (dropping him to 11-7).
The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 1 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
Shajidul Haque def. Jawany Scott by split decision – flyweight title
Shirzad Qadrian def. Cameron Else by TKO (punches from back mount). Round 1, 4:06
Leon Hill def. Steven Hill by TKO (elbow and ground strikes). Round 2, 2:50
Anthony Orozco def. Luan Duarte by unanimous decision
Weslley Maia def. Aiden Stephen by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 4:53
Tariq Pell def. Adam Shelley by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 4:06
Ollie Sarwa def. Damiano Scogna by split decision
Jack Humphries def. Rory Evans by submission (anaconda choke). Round 1, 2:39
Naglic Kanisauskas def. Joe Middleton by TKO (ground and pound). Round 1, 2:37
Rafael Aronov def. Brad Wheeler by TKO (punches). Round 2, 1:38
Mitchell Goode def. Tye Palmer by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 3:02
Yusuf Ali-Taleb def. Antonino Amodeo by unanimous decision
Tom Creasey def. Raz Bring by KO (right cross). Round 1, 1:29