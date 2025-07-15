BRAVE CF 97 Results: Kolev Held to Majority Draw

On Saturday, July 12, BRAVE CF hosted BRAVE CF 97, live from Burgas Arena in Burgas, Bulgaria. The event featured Kaloyan Kolev vs. Mohamed Said Maalem in the main event. And they fought to a rare majority draw. Kolev, whose only loss was a Contender Series defeat to Armen Petrosyan, is now 12-1-1.

In the co-main Lasha Abramishvili got a win over Brice Picaud, tapping him with an RNC in the second round.

Before that Plamen Penchev fired up the Bulgarian crowd by landing a faceplant KO on Sofiane Bouafia.

Advertisement



The event aired live on YouTube starting at 1 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Kaloyan Kolev vs. Mohamed Said Maalem ends in majority draw

Lasha Abramishvili def. Brice Picaud by submission (rear naked choke). Round 2, 2:50

Plamen Penchev def. Sofiane Bouafia by KO (punch). Round 1, 0:54

Gerard Burns def. Alinson Ochoa by unanimous decision

Anton Yanchev def. Johan Van de Hel by submission (arm triangle). Round 1, 3:35

Murad Guseinov def. Gabriel Bula by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:05

Deyan Galinov def. Abdou Kadirr Sowe by KO (punch). Round 2, 2:35

Mim Grubb def. Songul Karatorak by unanimous decision

Viktor Grigorov def. Stoyan Gochev by unanimous decision

Blagoy Lachev def. Tuan Nguen by TKO (punches). Round 1

Delian Alishahi def. Georgi Petkov Bagera by unanimous decision

BRAVE CF 97 Video Highlights