UFC Fight Night: Usman vs. Buckley Results

On Saturday, Jun. 14, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Usman vs. Buckley, live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga. The event features a welterweight battle between Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley.
The event airs live on ESPN+ starting at 7 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley
Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick
Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Petroski
Cody Garbrandt vs. Raoni Barcelos
Cody Brundage vs. Mansur Abdul-Malik
Alonzo Menifield vs. Oumar Sy
Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato
Michael Chiesa vs. Court McGee
Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Kris Moutinho
Cody Durden vs. Jose Ochoa
Ricky Simón vs. Cameron Smotherman
Phil Rowe def. Angela Loosa by TKO (punches). Round 3, 4:03
Jamey-Lyn Horth def. Vanessa Demopoulos by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)
Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick
Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Petroski
Cody Garbrandt vs. Raoni Barcelos
Cody Brundage vs. Mansur Abdul-Malik
Alonzo Menifield vs. Oumar Sy
Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato
Michael Chiesa vs. Court McGee
Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Kris Moutinho
Cody Durden vs. Jose Ochoa
Ricky Simón vs. Cameron Smotherman
Phil Rowe def. Angela Loosa by TKO (punches). Round 3, 4:03
Jamey-Lyn Horth def. Vanessa Demopoulos by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)