UFC Fight Night Results: Rountree Dominates Hill Over Five Rounds

On Saturday, Jun. 21, the UFC hosted UFC Fight Night: Hill vs. Rountree Jr., live from the Baku Crystal Hall in Baku, Azerbaijan. The event featured a battle of top light heavyweights.

The event aired live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 12 p.m. ET, with the preliminary card also airing on ESPN. The main card also aired on ABC at 3 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Khalil Rountree Jr. def. Jamahal Hill by unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 50-45)

Rafael Fiziev def. Ignacio Bahamondes by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Curtis Blaydes def. Rizvan Kuniev by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Myktybek Orolbai def. Tofiq Musayev by submission (kimura). Round 1, 4:35

Nazim Sadykhov def. Nikolas Motta by KO (punches). Round 2, 4:17

Muhammad Naimov def. Bogdan Grad by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Seokhyeon Ko def. Oban Elliott by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Jun Yong Park def. Ismail Naurdiev by unanimous decision (29-26, 29-26, 29-25)

Darya Zheleznyakova def. Melissa Mullins by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Klaudia Syguła def. Irina Alekseeva by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Tagir Ulanbekov def. Azat Maksum by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)

Mohammed Usman def. Hamdy Abdelwahab by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)