UFC 317: Topuria vs. Oliveira Results

On Saturday, Jun. 28, the hosted UFC 317: Topuria vs. Oliveira, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. The event featured lightweight and flyweight title fights.

The early prelims aired live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ starting at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card on ESPN+ and ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. The main card aired on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira

Alexandre Pantoja def. Kai Kara-France by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 3, 1-55

Joshua Van def. Brandon Royval by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Beneil Dariush def. Renato Moicano by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Payton Talbott def. Felipe Lima by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Gregory Rodrigues def. Jack Hermansson by KO (punch). Round 1, 4:21

Jose Delgado def. Hyder Amil by KO (knee and punches). Round 1, 0:26

Tracy Cortez def. Viviane Araujo by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Terrance McKinney def. Viacheslav Borshchev by submission (mounted guillotine). Round 1, 0:55

Jacobe Smith def. Niko Price by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 4:03

Jhonata Diniz def. Alvin Hines by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)