UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs. O’Malley 2 Weigh-In Results and Video

On Saturday, Jun. 7, the UFC will host UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs. O’Malley 2, live from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The event features a men’s bantamweight title rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley, followed by a women’s bantamweight title battle between Julianna Peña and Kayla Harrison.

The early prelims air live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card on ESPN+ and ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. The main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Jun. 6. Check below for full weigh-in results and video.

FULL RESULTS

Julianna Peña (135) vs. Kayla Harrison (135) – for the women’s bantamweight title

Kelvin Gastelum (185) vs. Joe Pyfer (185)

Mario Bautista (135.1) vs. Patchy Mix (135.1)

Kevin Holland (170.1) vs. Vicente Luque (170)

Bruno Silva (125) vs. Joshua Van (125.1)

Azamat Murzakanov (205) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (205)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta (265) vs. Serghei Spivac (251)

Andreas Gustafsson (170) vs. Khaos Williams (170)

Wang Cong (125) vs. Ariane da Silva (132)*

Jeka Saragih (145) vs. Joo Sang Yoo (145.1)

Yanal Ashmouz (155) vs. Quillan Salkilld (156)

Mark Choinski (155) vs. MarQuel Mederos (155) Advertisement

Merab Dvalishvili (134) vs. Sean O’Malley (135) – for the men’s bantamweight titleJulianna Peña (135) vs. Kayla Harrison (135) – for the women’s bantamweight titleKelvin Gastelum (185) vs. Joe Pyfer (185)Mario Bautista (135.1) vs. Patchy Mix (135.1)Kevin Holland (170.1) vs. Vicente Luque (170)Bruno Silva (125) vs. Joshua Van (125.1)Azamat Murzakanov (205) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (205)Waldo Cortes-Acosta (265) vs. Serghei Spivac (251)Andreas Gustafsson (170) vs. Khaos Williams (170)Wang Cong (125) vs. Ariane da Silva (132)*Jeka Saragih (145) vs. Joo Sang Yoo (145.1)Yanal Ashmouz (155) vs. Quillan Salkilld (156)Mark Choinski (155) vs. MarQuel Mederos (155) * Fighter missed weight; status not yet announced