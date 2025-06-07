UFC 316 Results: Dvalishvili, Harrison With Back-To-Back Submissions for Belts

On Saturday, Jun. 7, the UFC hosted UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs. O’Malley 2, live from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The event featured a men’s bantamweight title rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley, followed by a women’s bantamweight title battle between Julianna Peña vs. Kayla Harrison.

The early prelims aired live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card on ESPN+ and ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. The main card aired on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Merab Dvalishvili def. Sean O’Malley by submission (neck crank). Round 3, 4:42 – for the men’s bantamweight title

Kayla Harrison def. Julianna Peña by submission (Kimura armbar). Round 2, 4:55 – for the women’s bantamweight title

Joe Pyfer def. Kelvin Gastelum by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-27)

Mario Bautista def. Patchy Mix by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Kevin Holland def. Vicente Luque by submission (D’Arce choke). Round 2, 1:03

Joshua Van def. Bruno Silva by TKO (punches). Round 3, 4:01

Azamat Murzakanov def. Brendson Ribeiro by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 3:25

Waldo Cortes-Acosta def. Serghei Spivac by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Andreas Gustafsson def. Khaos Williams by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Wang Cong def. Ariane Lipski da Silva by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Joo Sang Yoo def. Jeka Saragih by KO (punch). Round 1, 0:28

Quillan Salkilld def. Yanal Ashmouz by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

MarQuel Mederos def. Mark Choinski by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)