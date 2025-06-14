UAE Warriors 60 Results: Abubakar Wins Title Snoozefest

On Friday, June 13, UAE Warriors hosted UAE Warriors 60, live from Space42 Arena in Abu Dhabi, which also hosted UAE Warriors 59 on Thursday. The event featured a UAEW interim flyweight title fight in the main event. Going for that vacant belt was Victor Nunes and Muhidin Abubakar. The co-main event was clash of UFC vets with Vinicius Moreira meeting Tanner Boser.

Abubakar took the main event by split decision in a fight that didn’t deliver many fireworks. Most of the fight was spent on the ground with either Nunes or Abubaker enjoying control time, but not being terribly threatening. Between them Abubakar and Nunes combined for just 22 strikes across five rounds. Abubakar go the nod, but it was the kind of fight where neither man had much of a worthwhile claim to victory, let alone a title belt.

In the co-main event Boser put a beating on Morieira, teeing off on him like he was a punching bag at times. Moreira showed a lot of heart to hang on as long as he did, but when he was crumpled in the third round, he couldn’t make it up to his feet quick enough to satisfy the referee. It was quite refreshing to see a referee call off a fight without needing to see a fighter totally knocked out.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 11 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muhidin Abubakar def. Victor Nunes by split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47) – for interim flyweight title

Tanner Boser def. Vinicius Moreira by TKO (retirement). Round 3, 1:55

Vladislav Rudnev def. Piotr Niedzielski by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Martun Mezhlumyan def. Italo Gomes by submission (rear naked choke). Round 3, 2:27

Gamlet Aslanov def. Shikhikhlas Dzhamalov by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Hosein Khorsandi def. Yazeed Hasanain by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Romero Cotton def. Marcos Santana by TKO (retirement). Round 3, 1:30

Magomed Tuchalov def. Tursunbek Sodikov by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 2:36

Michele Oliveira def. Zulifya Kurbashova by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:18

Rafik-bek Omarov def. Feng Senwei by KO (body punch). Round 3, 1:35

Sukhrobbek Atazhanov def. Murad Ibragimov by submission (guillotine). Round 2, 2:22

Ruel Panales def. Faris Asha by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)



UAE Warriors 60 Video Highlights