UAE Warriors 59 Arabia vs. Africa Results: Hussein Wrecks Yahia

On Thursday, June 12, UAE Warriors will hosted UAE Warriors 59: Arabia vs. Africa, live from Space42 Arena in Abu Dhabu, UAE. The event featured a host of fighters from the Arabian gulf region taking on fighters from the African continent. When it was all said and done, it was Arabia that came mostly out on top.

That was true in the main event, too, with Abdul Hussein wrecking Sami Yahia by first round TKO. Yahia started well in the fight, but Hussein saw through his busyness and dropped him with a calm straight right. Yahia recovered, but Hussein then sniped away with knees and punches until Yahia went down again. Hussein then upped the intensity and scored the TKO win. That takes Hussein to 13-2. One of those losses was to Muhammad Mokaev at flyweight. It might not be long before a bigger org comes knocking for him.

In the co-main event Diego Bandu put away Islem Masraf with ground and pound. Bandu was able to get top position on Masraf a few times in the second round. Each time he punished his opponent with heavy elbows from side control. Late in the second he managed to get full mount and land an especially hard elbow that hard Masraf covering up and needing the referee to save him.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 11 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Abdul Hussein def. Sami Yahia by TKO (knees and punches). Round 1, 3:44

Diego Bandu def. Islem Masraf by TKO (elbows and punches). Round 2, 4:15

Abdulla Al Bousheiri def. Cole Henning by submission (triangle armbar). Round 1, 4:34

Omran Chaaban def. Gunther Kalunda Ngunza by unanimous decision

Rebin Fazil vs. Ilias Bulaid ends in no contest (punches to the back of the head). Round 1, 0:42

Khaled Laallam def. Siyaku Dumiso by unanimous decision

Mohamed Eldeeb def. Zaman Ismail by unanimous decision

Ananias Mulumba def. Amer El Shanshory by submission (rear naked choke). Round 2, 1:13

Ahmed Mando def. Abood AlQaisi by submission (arm bar). Round 1, 2:13

Flobater Fares def. Hafid Bendari by unanimous decision

Fahad Eltahawy def. Elie Farah by TKO (punches). Round 3, 0:19

Lisa Zimmo def. Chaymae Boudik by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 3:55

Lewis Mataya def. Mahmoud Abd El Raouf by KO (elbow and punch). Round 1, 2:20

UAE Warriors 59 Video Highlights