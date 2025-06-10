The Highest-Paid MMA Fighters of All Time

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has a rich history of producing some of the most skilled and formidable fighters in the world. As the sport’s popularity has soared, so have the financial rewards, enabling certain fighters to amass incredible wealth over the course of their careers.

In this piece, we explore the financial landscape of the UFC, spotlighting elite athletes who have not only dominated inside the octagon but have also achieved remarkable financial success. Under Dana White’s leadership, the UFC has grown into a billion-dollar enterprise — and its momentum shows no signs of slowing.

The highest-paid MMA athletes of all time

Conor McGregor: $39,300,000. Khabib Nurmagomedov: $22,900,000 Alistair Overeem: $15,400,500 Anderson Silva: $13,500,000 Andrei Arlovski: $11,200,000 Michael Bisping: $11,200,000 Junior dos Santos: $11,000,000 Georges St-Pierre: $10,950,000 Jon Jones: $10,950,000

1. Conor McGregor – $39,300,000

When it comes to the highest-paid UFC fighter, one name consistently stands out: Conor McGregor. With career earnings reaching an incredible $39.3 million, McGregor’s mix of charisma, skill, and sharp business sense has made him a huge draw for pay-per-view events. His blockbuster fights against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier didn’t just pull in massive audiences—they also boosted his earnings to new heights.

Advertisement



McGregor’s rise from UFC superstar to global icon shows his talent for turning success inside the octagon into a thriving business empire. His magnetic personality and top-tier fighting skills made him a household name worldwide. Beyond his athletic achievements, McGregor has mastered social media and used his bold, confident image to connect with fans everywhere.

He’s expanded his reach by launching his own whiskey brand, Proper No. Twelve, and stepping into fashion with his clothing line, Augusta McGregor. On top of that, lucrative endorsement deals, high-profile boxing matches, and even a foray into sports analysis—most notably lending his star power to the buzz surrounding the 2027 NFL draft class—have further amplified his brand and income.

Thanks to his sharp business moves combined with his fighting prowess, McGregor has become more than just an athlete—he’s a global superstar building significant wealth both in and out of the cage.

Record: 22 wins, 6 losses, 0 draws

Average earnings per fight: $3.7 million

2. Khabib Nurmagomedov – $22,900,000

From the village of Sildi in Russia’s North Caucasus region, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s journey to MMA stardom began. Born on 20 September 1988, Khabib was surrounded by combat sports from an early age, thanks to his father and coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. It was in the rugged mountains of Dagestan where he sharpened his skills, laying the groundwork for an extraordinary career.

When Khabib stepped onto the global UFC stage, he carried not only his exceptional talent but also the pride of his homeland. Dagestan’s deep martial arts tradition found a powerful symbol in Khabib’s relentless work ethic and unshakable dedication. His undefeated record and dominance in the lightweight division have turned him into a legend, inspiring not only people from his region but MMA fans worldwide. Just like Khabib’s rise to the top, players at Wanted Win Casino can experience their own journey with exciting opportunities, including the Wanted Win Casino no deposit bonus, giving newcomers a chance to start strong without risking their own money.

With career earnings of $22.9 million, Khabib is known for his unmatched grappling and an undefeated streak that remains rare in the sport. He has consistently drawn massive crowds and strong pay-per-view sales, especially highlighted by UFC 229.

Record: 29 wins, 0 losses

Average earnings per fight: Around $1,136,154

Note: His last fight at UFC 254 against Justin Gaethje brought him $6,877,500.

3. Alistair Overeem – $15,400.50

Alistair Overeem is a renowned Dutch mixed martial artist and former professional kickboxer. Born on 17 May 1980 in Hounslow, England, he primarily grew up in the Netherlands, where he developed his combat sports skills.

Overeem is widely recognised for his impressive career in both kickboxing and MMA, competing in major organisations such as K-1, Strikeforce, Dream, and the UFC. Known for his devastating striking abilities and versatile skill set, he has established himself as one of the most prominent figures in combat sports.

With a career spanning numerous promotions, Overeem’s journey in MMA has been both long and lucrative. He has earned a reported $15,400,500 during his time in the UFC, which has included numerous notable fights and significant paydays.

Record: 47-19-0

First UFC fight earnings: $385,714.28 (including $264,285.71 as a show fee and $121,428.57 as a win bonus)

Average earnings per fight: Approximately $510,225

4. Anderson Silva – $13,500,000

Anderson Silva, one of the highest-paid MMA fighters in history, rose to prominence through his remarkable journey in the sport. Born in São Paulo, Brazil, in 1975, Silva initially pursued a career in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He later transitioned to mixed martial arts, showcasing his impressive athleticism and unique fighting style.

Silva’s talent and charisma quickly earned him a spot in the UFC, where he became the middleweight champion and established a legendary reign with a record 16 consecutive title defences.

Anderson Silva, often considered one of the greatest fighters in MMA history, has career earnings of $13,500,000. Silva’s long reign as middleweight champion not only earned him respect and admiration, but also substantial financial rewards.

Record: 34-11-0 (1 NC)

First UFC fight: $66,000 in his UFC debut in 2006

Average earnings per fight: Approximately $459,579 per fight throughout his UFC career.

5. Michael Bisping – $11,200,000

Hailing from Manchester, England, Michael Bisping is a true legend in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA). Born on 28 February 1979, this British fighter’s remarkable journey to becoming one of the highest-ranked MMA fighters is truly inspiring. Bisping entered the MMA scene in the early 2000s, quickly gaining recognition for his exceptional striking skills and unwavering determination inside the octagon.

In 2016, Michael Bisping achieved a historic milestone when he became the first British fighter to secure a UFC championship, winning the middleweight title. His charismatic personality and brutal fighting style endeared him to fans around the world, allowing him to secure lucrative sponsorships and high-profile fights. Through sheer determination, relentless hard work and an unbreakable spirit, Michael Bisping has cemented his legacy in the world of MMA, as well as securing his place among the highest paid fighters in the sport, earning impressive fight earnings.

Record: 30-9-0

First UFC fight: Michael Bisping earned $20,000 for his first UFC fight at the Ultimate Fighter 3 finale on 24 June 2006.

6. Million Dollar Club: Arlovski, Bisping, Dos Santos, St-Pierre and Jones

Joining the ranks of this MMA elite are Andrei Arlovski (11,200,000 dollars) and Junior dos Santos (11,000,000 dollars), followed by Georges St-Pierre and Jon Jones (each earning 10,950,000 dollars).

These fighters have not only demonstrated exceptional skill in the octagon, but have also managed to secure significant payouts, making them part of the exclusive million-dollar club.

Records:

Andrei Arlovski: 34-22-0 (2 NC)

Junior dos Santos: 21-9-0

Georges St-Pierre: 26-2-0

Jon Jones: 27-1-0

Significant paydays and memorable moments

The UFC journey has been marked by events such as UFC 229 and UFC 257, which went down in history not only for the fights, but also for record earnings and attendance. These events highlight the sport’s immense popularity and financial viability for athletes.

In the MMA landscape, career earnings, UFC fight purses, and PPV sales are the decisive indicators that determine a fighter’s success.

Fighters like Brock Lesnar, Donald Cerrone, and 2023 newcomers including Islam Makhachev demonstrate the evolving nature of the sport and the ever-increasing financial stakes.

How do UFC payouts work?

Base salary (show money): When a UFC fighter steps into the octagon, they are guaranteed a certain amount of money just for participating in the fight. This guaranteed amount, known as ‘show money,’ can vary greatly from fighter to fighter. It depends on factors such as their experience, how popular they are, and their contracts. So, it’s like their guaranteed salary for showing up and putting on a good fight.

Win bonuses: In addition to their base salary, fighters have the chance to earn even more if they emerge victorious. This extra money is called a ‘win bonus,’ and it’s usually equal to their base salary. However, there’s a catch — if the fighter loses, they don’t get this bonus. This is an incentive to bring their A-game and strive for victory.

Performance bonuses: The UFC loves to reward exceptional performances. They hand out bonuses such as ‘Performance of the Night’ and ‘Fight of the Night’ to fighters who put on a show. These bonuses are awarded based on exciting knockouts, submission finishes, or thrilling fights. The exact amount can vary from event to event, and the UFC makes sure everyone knows how much these bonuses are worth.

Pay-per-view (PPV) points: Some of the biggest names in the sport, such as champions and fan favourites, have contracts that allow them to share in the earnings from pay-per-view events. They receive a slice of the pie based on the number of PPV buyers or a set amount for each purchase above a certain level. This can be a game-changer for a fighter’s bank account when they are part of a blockbuster PPV event.

Sponsorship and the Reebok deal: In the past, fighters could have their own sponsors, which meant more money in their pockets. But in 2015, the UFC teamed up with Reebok, and now fighters wear Reebok gear during fights. They can still have non-equipment sponsors, and the Reebok deal pays them based on their experience with the UFC. So, this is another way fighters can earn extra money.

Other bonuses and incentives: In addition to these main sources of income, fighters often have the chance to negotiate special bonuses or incentives. These can include bonuses for title fights, achieving performance milestones, or impressive unique deals with the UFC or their management team. This is a way for fighters to tailor their earnings to their individual goals and achievements.

The global reach of the UFC and its financial implications

The UFC’s global expansion, particularly into Asia and Europe, has significantly increased the earning potential of its fighters, turning them into some of the highest-paid MMA fighters. This international growth not only expands the fan base but also increases opportunities for global pay-per-view sales and various sponsorship deals. As the UFC’s popularity grows worldwide, it gives its athletes access to a wider and more diverse audience, leading to new and more lucrative sources of income.