Shoot Boxing Champion Misaki Morita to Make ONE Championship Debut on Jun. 6

Shoot Boxing champion Misaki Morita will make her ONE Championship debut at ONE Friday Fights 111 on Jun. 6, at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Known simply as MISAKI, 29, is the reigning Shoot Boxing Japan women’s atomweight champion and former J-GIRLS mini flyweight champion, who holds a professional record of 24 wins, 10 losses, and one draw, with five victories by knockout.

MISAKI Steps Onto Global Stage: Japanese Atomweight Star Faces Ran Longshu at ONE Friday Fights 111

Throughout her career, MISAKI has faced top-level competition in Japan, including title bouts and matches in RISE and K-1. She secured the Shoot Boxing atomweight title in 2021 and has since defended her position with notable wins, such as a decision victory over K-1’s Chan Lee and a knockout against Hongyok in 2023.

Advertisement



Her background includes a transition from karate in childhood to shootboxing at Age 16, influenced by her family’s involvement in martial arts. MISAKI is also ranked among the world’s top atomweight kickboxers and is married to fellow kickboxing champion Kazuki Osaki.

MISAKI’s opponent, Ran Longshu, is a 19-year-old fighter from China who trains with Sheng Li Ren He. Longshu stands at 157 cm and has previously competed in ONE Championship, where she lost by unanimous decision to Islay Erika Bomogao of the Philippines in a Muay Thai bout at ONE Friday Fights 93.

MISAKI’s debut in ONE Championship is significant, as it marks her entry onto a global stage that has elevated the profiles of many striking athletes. The move is seen as a major step for MISAKI, allowing her to represent Japanese shootboxing and test her skills against international opponents.