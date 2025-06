RISE World Series 2025 ‘Yokohama’ Results: Nasukawa Wins Title; Nakamura, Yuan Advance to Finals

On Saturday, Jun. 21, RISE Kickboxing, along with GLORY Kickboxing, hosted RISE World Series 2025: Yokohama, live from Yokohama Buntai in Yokohama, Japan. The event featured a vacant K-1 title fight, the semifinals of the RISE 61.5kg World Series, and the opening round of the GLORY x RISE Last Featherweight Standing tournament.

The event aired live on ABEMA starting at 12:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Ryujin Nasukawa def. Hamada Azmani by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3) – for the inaugural ISKA K-1 World strawweight title

Kan Nakamura def. Yuki Kasahara by KO (head kick). Round 4, 1:49 – 2025 RISE 61.5kg World Series semifinal

Yuan Pengjie def. Hyuma Hitachi by unanimous decision (30-28 x 3) – 2025 RISE 61.5kg World Series semifinal

Hiroki Kasahara def. Lompetch BeastGym by unanimous decision (30-26 x 3) – GLORY x RISE Last Featherweight Standing quarterfinal

Petru Morari def. Sumiya Ito by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28) – GLORY x RISE Last Featherweight Standing quarterfinal

Aitor Ibanez def. Ayoub Bouras by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) – GLORY x RISE Last Featherweight Standing quarterfinal

Bobo Sacko def. Jan Kaffa by unanimous decision (29-27 x 3) – GLORY x RISE Last Featherweight Standing quarterfinal

Ryu Hanaoka def. Muhammad Mikail Ghazali by unanimous decision (30-28, 30-28, 30-29)

Masahiko Suzuki def. Daiki Toida by unanimous decision (30-28 x 3)

Tomohiro Kitai def. Yuki Taguchi by unanimous decision (29-27 x 3)

Yuki “GUMP” Hamada def. Ryo Takahashi by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-28, 30-28)

Ryoya Ito def. Musashi Matsushita by majority decision (30-29, 29-29, 30-29)

Daiki Yoshinuma def. Takamasa Abiko by TKO (punches). Round 3, 0:24

Yugo Kato def. Reiji Takagi by KO (punch). Round 2, 1:28

Ruka Fujita def. Hiroki Zaitsu by KO (punch). Round 2, 0:53

Yumeto Mizuno def. Aron Takahashi by unanimous decision (30-28, 30-28, 29-28)

Kodai Ono def. Koki by unanimous decision (30-28 x 3)