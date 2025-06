RISE 188 Results: Yasumoto Scores Head-Kick Knockout in First, Defends Title

On Saturday, May 31, RISE Kickboxing hosted RISE 188, live from Korakuen Hall in Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan. The event featured a featherweight title fight.

The event aired live on ABEMA starting at 4:15 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Haruto Yasumoto def. Yuta Kunieda by KO (head kick). Round 2, 2:13 – for the featherweight title

Kakushi Takagi def. Motoyasuk by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Hirokatsu Miyagi def. Masashi Nakajima by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-28, 30-28)

Kaito Hasegawa def. Hiroto Yokoyama by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-26)

Sora Tanazawa def. Ryuta Suekuni by KO (head kick). Round 2, 2:02

Shigeki Fujii def. Aito Suenaga by unanimous decision (30-26 x 3)

Honoka Tsujii def. Yuika Iwanaga by majority decision (29-28, 29-29, 30-28)

Haruka Shimada def. Runa Okumura by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:27

Yusuke Iwaki def. Andrei Haraguchi by majority decision (30-29, 29-29, 30-29)

Masashi Kawamitsu def. Noboru Kuboyama by KO (leg kick). Round 3, 0:28

Ami def. Yuka Terada by unanimous decision (30-29, 29-28, 30-28