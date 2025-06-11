Rajadamnern World Series ‘Jun. 7’ Results: Petchsaman Defends in Five-Round War

On Saturday, Jun. 7, the Rajadamnern World Series hosted RWS Muay Thai. This was broadcast live from Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. See below for results.
FULL RESULTS
Kuekkak T.F.C. Muay Thai def. Lucas McAdam by unanimous decision (30-26 x 3)
Palangpetch Chor. Champion def. Shoxrux Najmiddinov by KO (left hook). Round 2, 1:51
Singburi Sasiprapa Gym def. Petchnaka Sitjaroensab by KO (punches). Round 2, 1:17
Kirill Khomutov def. Payaksrikon Petchsaengthong by KO (left hook). Round 2, 2:00
Thananchai Sitsongpeenong def. Babak Sorkhehdizaj by TKO (elbows and knees). Round 1, 2:33
Petchsaman Sor. Saman Garment def. Khunsueknoi Boomdeksian by unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 48-46)