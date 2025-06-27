PFL World Tournament 7 2025 Semifinals Results: Romanov Advances Despite Devastating Groin Shot

On Friday, Jun. 27, the Professional Fighters League hosted PFL World Tournament 7: 2025 Semifinals, live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill. The event featured the semifinals of the heavyweight, light heavyweight and middleweight divisions.

The most newsworthy happening from the event was Alexandr Romonav being kneed in the groin so hard by Valentin Moldavsky that he needed to be stretchered out of the cage. That incident led to a no contest. The judges then determined that Romanov, who might be seriously injured, should advance to the PFL heavyweight finale. If he makes it to the final, Romanov will meet Oleg Popov. Popov wore out Rodrigo Nascimento against the fence for a pretty comfortable unanimous decision.

In the main event Fabian Edwards softened up Josh Silveira, especially with strikes to the body. This helped him to hold his own in the wrestling exchanges, which then led a unanimous decision win for the Brit. He meets Dalton Rosta in the final. Rosta beat Aaron Jeffrey by split decision after an exciting back and forth fight.

In the co-main event Sullivan Cauley was able to catch Phil Davis with enough big shots to cancel out the few times Davis implemented his wrestling game. That lead to a unanimous decision win for him. The victory sets up a light heavyweight final match between Cauley and Anontio Carlos Jr. ‘Shoeface’ booked his spot in the finale by navigating his way past the dangerous striker Simeon Powell. He managed to force Powell to wrestle in the first two rounds and scared some scary moments in the third.

Also on the card Sergio Pettis beat his former training partner Raufeon Stots. Pettis was able to do enough on the feet to cancel out Stots’ takedowns and top position.

The event aired live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 8:30 p.m. ET, with the main card also airing on ESPN starting at 10:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Fabian Edwards def. Josh Silveira by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Sullivan Cauley def. Phil Davis by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Sergio Pettis def. Raufeon Stots by unanimous decision (29-28. 29-28. 29-28)

Dalton Rosta def. Aaron Jeffery by split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)

Antônio Carlos Jr. def. Simeon Powell by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Valentin Moldavsky vs. Alexandr Romanov ends in a no contest (groin strike). Round 1, 4:26

Ronnie Gibbs def. Biaggio Ali Walsh by technical submission (arm triangle). Round 2, 2:45

Oleg Popov def. Rodrigo Nascimento by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Rafael Xavier def. Karl Albrektsson by TKO (punches). Round 1, 0:27

2025 PFL 7 Video Highlights

The judges have selected Alexandr Romanov to advance to the Finals of the 2025 PFL World Tournament after the fight was waved off. #PFLWorldTournament LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN+

🌍 https://t.co/jPNvomCxHI pic.twitter.com/7T6Nu7fCrX — PFL (@PFLMMA) June 28, 2025

Tonight's fight between Valentin Moldavsky & Alexandr Romanov has been waved off by the referees. #PFLWorldTournament LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN+

🌍 https://t.co/jPNvomCxHI pic.twitter.com/ZXHl6QgmxV — PFL (@PFLMMA) June 28, 2025

RAFAEL XAVIER GETS IT DONE IMMEDIATELY! 27 SECONDS INTO ROUND 1.#PFLWorldTournament LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN+

🌍 https://t.co/jPNvomCxHI pic.twitter.com/1f7wLo3NKB — PFL (@PFLMMA) June 28, 2025