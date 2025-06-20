PFL 6 2025 Semifinals Results: Rabadanov Runs Through Lee

On Friday, Jun. 20, the Professional Fighters League hosted PFL World Tournament 6: 2025 Semifinals, live from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan. The event featured the semifinals for three divisions, including the men’s lightweight and bantamweight, as well as the women’s flyweight, divisions.

In the main event Gadzhi Rabadanov ran through UFC veteran Kevin Lee to advance to the lightweight final. Rabadanov dropped Lee with a jab early on and Lee never really recovered. Rabadanov stayed patient and tagged him a few more times before the referee waved off the fight.

Rabadanov is now scheduled to meet Alfie Davis. Davis used his striking to get through a tough challenge in the former of Brent Primus.

In the co-main event Liz Carmouche booked her place in the women’s flyweight finals by beating Elora Dana by decision. It didn’t come easy, though. Dana put up a lot of resistance, but ultimately couldn’t handle all of Carmouche’s pressure. Carmouche also landed some very hard ground and pound, causing lots of damage on Dana.

Carmouche is joined in the finals by Ilara Joanne. Joanne took a pretty comfortable decision over Saray Orozco.

The bantamweight final was also determined with Justin Wetzell beating Mando Gutierrez and Marcirley Alves beating Jake Hadley. Alves looked especially good tonight, lighting Hadey up with his striking.

Also on this card Archie Colgan earned himself a PFL lightweight title fight by beating Mansour Barnaoui. Colgan used his wrestling skills to keep Barnaoui down for most the fight, but he had to be careful not to get caught in the submissions Barnaoui was throwing off his back.

The event aired live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 5 p.m. ET, with the main card also airing on ESPN starting at 8:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Gadzhi Rabadanov def. Kevin Lee by TKO (punches). Round 1, (2:37)

Liz Carmouche def. Elora Dana by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Archie Colgan def. Mansour Barnaoui by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Marcirley Alves def. Jake Hadley by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Alfie Davis def. Brent Primus by (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Justin Wetzell def. Mando Gutierrez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jena Bishop def. Ekaterina Shakalova by submission (rear naked choke). Round 2, 2:07

Magomed Magomedov def. Sarvarjon Khamidov by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Vinicius Cenci def. Tony Caruso by submission (triangle choke). Round 1, 1:43

Darragh Kelly def. Mike Hamel by submission (face crank). Round 3, 1:51

Ilara Joanne def. Saray Orozco by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Nick Meck def. Alan Domínguez by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 4:10

