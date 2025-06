ONE Fight Night 32 Results: Jaosuayai Knocks Out Nakrob with Head Kick

On Friday, Jun. 6, ONE Championship hosted ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured Muay Thai and MMA action.

The event aired live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi def. Nakrob Fairtex by KO (head kick). Round 1, 0:52

Muay Thai bout: Aliff Sor Dechapan vs. Elmehdi El Jamari by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Diego Paez def. Johan Ghazali by split decision

Muay Thai bout: Taiki Naito def. Johan Estupinan by Majority Decision

MMA bout: Ibragim Dauev def. Magomed Akaev by split decision

Muay Thai bout: Arian Esparza def. Ricardo Bravo by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Dzhabir Dzhabrailov def. Nicolas Vigna by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 1:43

Muay Thai bout: Tagir Khalilov def. Liao Shixu by unanimous decision