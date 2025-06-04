ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai Preview and Predictions

Later this week, ONE Championship will return to Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for another event showcased on Amazon Prime Video.

ONE Fight Night 32 was initially supposed to be headlined by Allycia Hellen Rodrigues defending her women’s atomweight Muay Thai world title before Shir Cohen pulled out due to an injury.

Instead, Friday’s main event features flyweight Muay Thai contenders Nakrob Fairtex and Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi, who are guaranteed to produce an entertaining bout.

As for the co-main event, Aliff Sor Dechapan looks to continue his winning ways in a strawweight Muay Thai bout against Elmehdi El Jamari.

ONE Fight Night 32 also features Johan Ghazali vs. Diego Paez (flyweight Muay Thai), Johan Estupinan vs. Taiki Naito (flyweight Muay Thai), Alibeg Rasulov vs. Maurice Abevi (lightweight MMA), and more.

The Jun. 6 event airs live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at the preview and predictions for the event.

Nakrob Fairtex is making his thirteenth appearance under the ONE Championship banner; can he improve his promotional record to 11-2 and defeat Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi?

Nakrob Fairtex was knocking on the door of a flyweight title shot before suffering a unanimous decision defeat against Kongthoranee. The Thai striker has since bounced back with a knockout win against Puengluang in March.

Nakrob has built up his resume in ONE Championship, including his two impressive wins against Dedduanglek. The 26-year-old now looks to improve his number-five ranking with a main event victory later this year.

Jaosuayai earned his spot on ONE’s primary roster with a knockout win against Denis Puric last time out. The 23-year-old has future title challenger potential, but he’s enduring a massive step-up in competition and atmosphere with a main event against Nakrob.

Two high-level Thai strikers rarely fail to produce back-and-forth entertainment. Ultimately, Nakrob’s experience advantage should help him edge out a unanimous decision win.

Aliff Sor Dechapan has won three consecutive bouts; will Elmehdi El Jamari be able to stop him from making it four in a row?

Aliff Sor Dechapan’s eight–fight promotional tenure has been a thrilling run featuring five Muay Thai knockout wins. The strawweight contender is coming off three consecutive victories and would likely secure a title shot if he emerges victorious at ONE Fight Night 32.

Elmehdi El Jamari has other plans for Friday’s event. The brother of Zakaria El Jamari, who holds a loss against Aliff, is motivated to avenge his sibling’s defeat and put the division on notice. Elmehdi won his promotional debut against Thongpoon by knockout in April.

El Jamari is an explosive fighter who won’t shy away from Aliff’s dangerous striking skills. Unfortunately for the Moroccan striker, Aliff is too fast, too accurate, and too experienced, which should secure him a first- or second-round knockout.

Alibeg Rasulov’s last fight ended in disappointing fashion after it was halted when he was poked in the eye; how does he bounce back against Swiss fighter Maurice Abevi?

Alibeg Rasulov had an argument for deserving an immediate rematch against two-division world champion Christian Lee. Lee’s desire to defend his welterweight title next time out led Rasulov to needing another win before pursuing gold again.

Rasulov won’t have an easy challenge at ONE Fight Night 32. Since losing his ONE debut, Maurice Abevi has won three consecutive fights, including two first-round knockouts. Making him an intriguing contender in the lightweight division.

Abevi has the athleticism and well-rounded skillset to give Rasulov a tough test. On the contrary, Rasulov’s smothering grappling approach, combined with his improved striking, makes him a nightmare opponent for any lightweight. Rasulov by second or third-round submission.

Which fight is the sleeper matchup on this card?

The ONE Fight Night 32 sleeper matchup is a flyweight Muay Thai bout between Johan Ghazali and Diego Paez.

Ghazali, aged 18, is widely considered a future massive superstar in ONE Championship. The Malaysian-American flyweight Muay Thai prospect has recently endured a learning period, suffering two losses in his last three fights.

‘Jojo’ has an opportunity to bounce back against Diego Paez, who lost his ONE debut against Sean Climaco by split decision in February. Ghazali wants a knockout win, and Paez refuses to back down without a war, which should create must-see entertainment at Friday’s event.

FIGHT PICKS Fight Pick Full Card (Amazon Prime Video, 8 p.m. ET) FlyW Muay Thai: Nakrob Fairtex vs. Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi Nakrob StrawW Muay Thai: Aliff Sor Dechapan vs. Elmehdi El Jamari Aliff LW: Alibeg Rasulov vs. Maurice Abevi Rasulov FlyW Muay Thai: Johan Ghazali vs. Diego Paez Ghazali FlyW Muay Thai: Johan Estupinan vs. Taiki Naito Estupinan FW: Ibragim Dauev vs. Magomed Akaev Dauev FW Muay Thai: Ricardo Bravo vs. Arian Esparza Bravo LW: Nicolas Vigna vs. Dzhabir Dzhabrailov Dzhabrailov CW (140 lbs) Muay Thai: Tagir Khalilov vs. Liao Shixu Khalilov