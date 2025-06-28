OKTAGON 73 results: Pukač Melts Eckerlin; Zhumagulov Wins Gold

On Saturday, June 28, OKTAGON hosted OKTAGON 73, live from Barclays Arena in Hamburg, Germany. The event featured popular German fighter Christian Eckerlin in the main event opposite Slovakia’s Robert Pukač.

And it was Pukač who got the win this night, crumbling Eckerlin with punches against the fence to earn a TKO victory.

In the co-main Kasim Aras picked up quick TKO victory over Adam Pałasz. Also tonight, Kaik Brito steamrolled Joilton Lutterbach, TKOing him with a barrage of kicks and punches in the first round.

Further down the card former UFC flyweight Zhalgas Zhumagulov took a decision over Beno Adamia to win the vacant OKTAGON Flyweight title.

The event airs live on Oktagon.tv starting at 12 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Robert Pukač def. Christian Eckerlin by TKO (overhand right and punches). Round 3, 1:05

Kasim Aras def. Adam Pałasz by TKO (right hook and ground strikes). Round 1, 1:42

Kaik Brito def. Joilton Lutterbach by TKO (right hook, head kick and ground strikes). Round 1, 1:43

Jessin Ayari def. Niklas Stolze by submission (rear naked choke). Round 2, 3:25

Jonas Mågård def. Farbod Iran Nezhad by unanimous decision

Wahed Nazhand def. Faridun Shokhnazarov by submission (kimura). Round 2, 3:42

Zhalgas Zhumagulov def. Beno Adamia by unanimous decision – for flyweight title

Marek Bartl def. Daniel Makin by submission (kimura). Round 2, 4:18

Richie Smullen def. Vojto Barborik by TKO (ground and pound). Round 2, 3:59

Tomáš Cigánik def. Ahmad Halimson by split decision

Altin Zenuni def. Tibor Balázs by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 2:01 Tibor Balázs

OKTAGON 73 Video Highlights

⚔️ ‘The Prince’ has slain ‘The King’!



Robert Pukač 🇸🇰 finishes Christian Eckerlin to silence the whole of Barclays Arena #OKTAGON73



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaEp1x & RTL+ pic.twitter.com/PRY90S8nKn — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) June 28, 2025

🚀 THIS IS CRAZY!



Kasim Aras 🇹🇷 knocks out Adam Pałasz early in the first round.



The heavyweight division has a new player! #OKTAGON73



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ & RTL+ pic.twitter.com/DRgzZJtjng — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) June 28, 2025

🐍 Reverse Kimura!



Marek Bartl 🇨🇿 secures a beautiful submission, with not very much space against the fence to make it work #OKTAGON73



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaEp1x & RTL+ pic.twitter.com/GGwDFFCz70 — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) June 28, 2025