OKTAGON 72 Results: Vemola Wins Trilogy Fight Against Vegh

On Saturday, Jun. 14, OKTAGON MMA hosted OKTAGON 72, live from Fortuna Arena in Prague, Czech Republic. The event featured a trilogy fight between European vets Karlos Vemola and Attila Vegh for the specially named infinity championship.

Vegh won their first fight, back in 2019, by first round KO. Vemola then took the rematch, last year, winning with a second round submission.

And it was Vemola who won the rubber match this day, taking a unanimous decision over his rival. That improved the 39 year-old’s pro record to 38-9.

Advertisement



In the co-main event Makhmud Muradov won the interim middleweight title with a decision win over Patrik Kincl.

Also on the card Ivan Buchinger got a submission over Vladimir Lengal in what was his 55th pro fight.

The event airs live on OKTAGON.tv starting at 12 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Karlos Vémola def. Attila Végh by unanimous decision – for infinity championship

Makhmud Muradov def. Patrik Kincl by unanimous decision – for interim middleweight championship

Ivan Buchinger def. Vladimir Lengal by submission (rear naked choke). Round 2, 4:31

Ronald Paradeiser def. Bojan Veličković by TKO (injury). Round 1, 1:31

Daniel Škvor def. Lucas Alsina by TKO (elbows and punches). Round 2, 4:38

Jaime Cordero def. David Hošek by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 2, 4:42

Jakub Batfalsky def. Karol Ryšavý by unanimous decision

Alina Dalaslan def. Róża Gumienna by TKO (punches). Round 3, 3:19

Ayton De Paepe def. Roman Paulus by split decision

Jan Stanovský def. Daniel Solaja by submission (armbar). Round 3, 4:33

OKTAGON 72 Video Highlights

📈 Welcome to welterweight!



Ronald Paradeiser 🇸🇰 defeated Bojan Veličković by TKO in the opening round at Eden football stadium #OKTAGON72



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ & RTL+ pic.twitter.com/xlzTBiB8Ba — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) June 14, 2025

💥 ‘Deedee’ with another finish!



Daniel Škvor 🇨🇿 stops Lucas Alsina due to strikes here in Eden football stadium. He’s a light heavyweight on the rise! #OKTAGON72



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ & RTL+ pic.twitter.com/vHKbWSlanQ — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) June 14, 2025

👊🏼 ‘Iron Fist’ lands again!



Alina Dalaslan 🇩🇪 finishes Róża Gumienna in round three due to strikes, moving to 2-0 as a professional #OKTAGON72



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ & RTL+ pic.twitter.com/yzRwkUPGOF — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) June 14, 2025