OKTAGON 72 Results: Vemola Wins Trilogy Fight Against Vegh

On Saturday, Jun. 14, OKTAGON MMA hosted OKTAGON 72, live from Fortuna Arena in Prague, Czech Republic. The event featured a trilogy fight between European vets Karlos Vemola and Attila Vegh for the specially named infinity championship.
Vegh won their first fight, back in 2019, by first round KO. Vemola then took the rematch, last year, winning with a second round submission.
And it was Vemola who won the rubber match this day, taking a unanimous decision over his rival. That improved the 39 year-old’s pro record to 38-9.
In the co-main event Makhmud Muradov won the interim middleweight title with a decision win over Patrik Kincl.
Also on the card Ivan Buchinger got a submission over Vladimir Lengal in what was his 55th pro fight.
The event airs live on OKTAGON.tv starting at 12 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
Karlos Vémola def. Attila Végh by unanimous decision – for infinity championship
Makhmud Muradov def. Patrik Kincl by unanimous decision – for interim middleweight championship
Ivan Buchinger def. Vladimir Lengal by submission (rear naked choke). Round 2, 4:31
Ronald Paradeiser def. Bojan Veličković by TKO (injury). Round 1, 1:31
Daniel Škvor def. Lucas Alsina by TKO (elbows and punches). Round 2, 4:38
Jaime Cordero def. David Hošek by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 2, 4:42
Jakub Batfalsky def. Karol Ryšavý by unanimous decision
Alina Dalaslan def. Róża Gumienna by TKO (punches). Round 3, 3:19
Ayton De Paepe def. Roman Paulus by split decision
Jan Stanovský def. Daniel Solaja by submission (armbar). Round 3, 4:33