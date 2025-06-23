LFA 211 Results: BJJ Champ Mesquita Extends MMA Run to 5-0, Wins Title

On Friday, Jun. 20, Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 211 live from Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino in Salamanca, New York. The event featured a fight for the vacant women’s bantamweight title in the main event. That fight had the undefeated Beatriz Mesquita going up against Sierra Dinwoodie.

Mesquita largely dominated Dinwoodie finishing her in the second round with wicked ground and pound. Mesquita is a ten time IBJJF champ and an ADCC gold medallist. She’s barely broken a sweat in her MMA career. The Brazilian, who trains with American Top Team in Coconut Creek, is now 5-0 and likely to get a UFC call soon. She needs it. At 34 she doesn’t have a lot of time left to pursue her MMA career.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Beatriz Mesquita def. Sierra Dinwoodie by TKO (punches). Round 2, 3:05 – for bantamweight championship

Phumi Nkuta def. Cody Davis by unanimous decision

GiGi Canuto def. Flor Hernandez by submission (armbar). Round 1, 1:49

JaCobi Jones def. Shovkhal Churchaev by unanimous decision

Adam Livingston def. Hugo Oyarzun by TKO (doctor’s stoppage). Round 2, 5:00

Lucas Seibert def. Gustavo Kruger by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:44

Farman Hasanov def. Marc-Ari Lewis by TKO (punches). Round 2, 3:28

Jake Woodley def. David Gladfelter by unanimous decision

Kevin Carrier def. Dey McIntoch by submission (guillotine). Round 3, 4:24

Soufiane Kabil def. Derrick Patterson by unanimous decision

Elton Dedaj def. Zaki Mohsin by submission (triangle). Round 2, 2:16

LFA 211 Video Highlights

THATS IT!! BEA MESQUITA IS THE LFA WOMENS BANTAMWEIGHT CHAMPION!! #LFA211 pic.twitter.com/h4DFrL5BoK — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) June 21, 2025

Gigi Canuto is NASTY. She gets it done via armbar 🥋 #LFA211 pic.twitter.com/PbxLYd1kVx — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) June 21, 2025

Lucas Seibert STEAMROLLS his opponent to kick us off 🚊 #LFA211 pic.twitter.com/VdgiwtRFmC — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) June 21, 2025