LFA 210 Results: Reyes Styles on Lawrence

On Friday, June 13, Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 210, live from Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. The event featured featherweights in the main event with Kentucky’s own Lance Lawrence meeting Javier Reyes. Reyes came in on short notice for Wilian Lima. He had just appeared at LFA 208 a few weeks ago where he lost in the main event to Chris Mecate.

The co-main saw the undefeated Christian Natividad take on Jose Sandoval in the flyweight division.

In the main event Reyes scored a second round submission win. The end came after a pretty dominating performance by Reyes on the feet. He hurt Lawrence with shots to the head and body before scoring the takedown and effortlessly taking the back for the eventual rear naked choke win.

In the co-main Natividad improved to 7-0 with an impressive performance over Sandoval. Natividad won the striking battle in this fight, knocking Sandoval down on multiple occasions.

Other notable wins included Mackenzie Stiller tapping Sidney Tirllo with an unorthodox armbar, Steve Collins scoring a KO slam on Gaberial Brown and Cuban prospect Pedro Lay Jr. earning a TKO in his LFA debut.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Javier Reyes def. Lance Lawrence by submission (rear naked choke). Round 2, 3:29

Christian Natividad def. Jose Sandoval by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Dakota Hope def. Jeremy Henry by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jackson McVey def. Mateo Garner by TKO (knees and punches). Round 1, 1:28

Canon Swanson def. Amirkhan Buchaev by submission (arm triangle). Round 1, 3:52

Mackenzie Stiller def. Sidney Trillo by submission (modified armbar). Round 2, 1:44

Tyler Forsythe def. Erik Calvert by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Pedro Lay Jr. def. Emilio Vallecillo by TKO (ground and pound). Round 1, 4:49

Steve Collins def. Gaberiel Brown by KO (slam). Round 1, 2:30

Roland Pruden def. Alexander Schnek by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Angelo Robles def. Dalton Goins by TKO (body kick and punches). Round 1, 1:01

Taner Trembley def. Gabe Eurit by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 2:45

Todd Pickett def. Gates Cook by submission (arm triangle). Round 1, 1:45

Anthony McCormick def. Zachery Powell by TKO (punches). Round 2, 2:40

Scott Calvert def. Eric Sanchez by TKO (injury). Round 2, 1:15

Eden Hall def. Kennedy Hundley by submission (arm triangle). Round 1, 1:43

LFA 210 Video Highlights

Quick work for The Moose! 🫎



Jackson McVey remains undefeated #LFA210 pic.twitter.com/Y7rYG7hjzB — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) June 14, 2025

Canon Swanson just put on a clinic #LFA210 pic.twitter.com/4DGdQhf75g — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) June 14, 2025

That's how you make your LFA debut! #LFA210 pic.twitter.com/Z9sP1mlhWX — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) June 14, 2025