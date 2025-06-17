KSW 107: De Fries Defends Title for 12th Time With Submission of Wrzosek

On Saturday, Jun. 14, KSW hosted KSW 107, live from Ergo Arena in Gdańsk, Poland. The event featured Phil De Fries putting his KSW heavyweight title on the line against Arkadiusz Wrzosek. The co-main was Sebastian Pryzybysz vs. Marcelo Morelli for Przbysz’s bantamweight title. Both these guys were due to fight other opponents on the card, but some weight cut misses forced a last minute shuffle.

The 39 year-old De Fries would not be denied in the main event. After getting Wrzosek down he cranked a brutal americana for the first round submission win. He then downed a pint of beer. That is now the 12th title defense for De Fries, who may have the most impressive heavyweight career in MMA right now.

Pryzbysz looked good against his short notice opponent, scoring a third round rear naked choke submission. That was his first title defence since taking the belt from Bruno Azevedo at KSW 102 in January.

Also on the card, Polish MMA veteran Damian Stasiak hung up his gloves after taking a decision over Michal Domin.

The event aired live on KSWTV.com starting at 12 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Phil De Fries def. Arkadiusz Wrzosek by submission (Americana). Round 1, 3:33 – for heavyweight championship

Sebastian Przybysz def. Marcelo Morelli by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 4:30 – for bantamweight championship

Roman Szymański def. Kacper Formela by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 4:15

Damian Piwowarczyk def. Cedric Lushima by submission (guillotine choke). Round 1, 2:05

Mateusz Pawlik def. Wiktor Zalewski by TKO (strikes). Round 3, 2:14

Damian Stasiak def. Michał Domin by unanimous decision

Oleksii Polischuck def. Islam Djabrailov by submission (triangle choke). Round 1, 2:23

Kamil Szkaradek def. Kenji Bortoluzzi by unanimous decision

Wojciech Kawa def. El Hadji Ndiaye by unanimous decision

