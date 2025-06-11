Kang Ji Won to Return Against Ryugo Takeuchi on Aug. 1 at ONE Fight Night 34

After a year on the sidelines, hard-hitting Korean heavyweight Kang Ji Won will finally be back in action on Aug. 1. Sources inside ONE Championship confirmed that Kang will face Ryugo Takeuchi in a heavyweight MMA bout at ONE Fight Night 34, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Kang has not fought since Jul. 2024, when he lost a unanimous decision to Kirill Grishenko. In total, he is 4-3 in ONE, with all of his wins coming by knockout. His other two losses were submissions to Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida and Ben Tynan. He will be looking for a statement win in his return.

After going 4-0 in DEEP, with all wins for first- or second-round knockout, Takeuchi made his ONE debut a few months ago at ONE Fight Night 20. That evening, he dropped a third-round TKO when Paul Elliott reigned punches to his head from top mount. However, his record shows that he likes to get his opponent out quickly, which will the goal in his sophomore appearance in ONE.

ONE Fight Night 34 will air live from Bangkok on Amazon Prime Video, kicking off at 8 p.m. ET. Stay tuned for additional information on the event, which is currently set to be headlined by a Muay Thai title fight between striking king Regian Eersel, as he looks to defend his lightweight belt against George Jarvis.