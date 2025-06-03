K-1 Beyond Results: De Vries Captures, Feng Defends, and Parra Wins Tournament

On Saturday, May 31, the K-1 Japan Group hosted K-1 Beyond, live from the BUNTAI Yokohama in Kanagawa, Yokohama, Japan. The event featured three title fights and the K-1 super featherweight title tournament.

The event aired live on ABEMA starting at 10:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Thian de Vries def. Mahmoud Sattari by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:04 – for the vacant K-1 cruiserweight title

Ouyang Feng def. Darryl Verdonk by unanimous decision (28-27 x 3) – for the K-1 super welterweight title

Yodkhunpon Sitmonchai def. Shu Inagaki by KO (punch). Round 2, 1:26 – Yodkhunpon stripped of K-1 super lightweight title after missing weight

Rémi Parra def. Tomoya Yokoyama by TKO (three knockdowns). Round 2, 1:10 – K-1 super featherweight title tournament final

Koji Ikeda def. Akihiro Kaneko by majority decision (29-28, 30-28, 28-28)

Rui Okubo vs. Issei Ishii ends in a no contest (exhibition match after Okubo’s opponent didn’t weigh in)

Rémi Parra def. Chihiro Nakajima by TKO (two knockdowns). Round 2, 1:52 – K-1 super featherweight title tournament semifinal

Tomoya Yokoyama def. Matthew Daalman by TKO (two knockdowns). Round 1, 1:04 – K-1 super featherweight title tournament semifinal

Daizo Sasaki def. Kensei Kondo by extended round unanimous decision (10-9, 10-9, 10-9)

Yuzuki Satomi def. Suliman Beterbiev by KO (punch). Round 1, 0:28

Yuta Murakoshi def. Yuto Saito by extended round split decision (10-9, 9-10, 10-9)

Rémi Parra def. Yuta Matsuyama by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:45 – K-1 super featherweight title tournament quarterfinal

Chihiro Nakajima def. Ali Laamari Berrafa by unanimous decision (30-28 x 3) – K-1 super featherweight title tournament quarterfinal

Shuailu Huang def. Matthew Daalman by extended round unanimous decision (10-9, 10-9, 10-9) – K-1 super featherweight title tournament quarterfinal

Tomoya Yokoyama def. Egor Bikrev by KO (body punch). Round 4, 2:01 – K-1 super featherweight title tournament quarterfinal

Leona Pettas def. Sota Amano by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:16 – K-1 super featherweight title tournament reserve

Seri Okubo def. Minagi Takami by majority decision (30-29, 30-29, 30-30)

Riku Watanabe def. Kei Ishikawa by majority decision (29-29, 30-28, 30-29)

Hayato Onodera def. Yasu Jota by unanimous decision (30-29, 30-28, 30-28)

Takumi Shima vs. Ryuto Uchida ends in a draw (28-29, 29-29, 29-29)

Masato Ishikawa def. Shunta Hamasaki by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)