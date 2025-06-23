GLORY 101 Results: Sacko, Ibanez Advance in Last Featherweight Standing

On Saturday, Jun. 21, GLORY and RISE combined to host GLORY 101, also known as GLORY x RISE: Last Featherweight Standing live from BUNTAI Yokohama in Yokohama, Japan. The event featured featherweights from the RISE and GLORY promotion competing in a featherweight tournament, with each promotion on either side of the bracket.

The main event was a title fight between Ryujin Nasakuwa (brother of Tenshin) and Hamada Azmani for the vacant RISE ISKA strawweight title. Nasakuwa won that title with a comfortable unanimous decision.

On the GLORY side of the tournament bracket Bobo Sacko came through a tough fight with Jan Kaffa to earn a decision. And Aitor Ibanez looked great in beating Ayoub Bourass.

Advertisement



On the RISE side of things, Hiroki Kasahara took a decision over Lompetch. Also on the RISE end of the bracket Petru Morari got the win over Sumiya Ito.

The event aired live on ABEMA starting at 3 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Ryujin Nasakuwa def. Hamada Azmani by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) – for RISE ISKA strawweight title Kan Nakamura def. Yuki Kasahara by KO (high kick). Round 4, 1:49 Hyuma Hitachi def. Yuan Pengjie by unanimous decision (30-28, 30-28, 30-28) Hiroki Kasahara def. Lompetch by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26) Petru Morari def. Sumiya Ito def. via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) Aitor Ibanez def. Ayoub Bourass by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Bobo Sacko def. Jan Kaffa by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

THE FIRST FOUR ARE IN! 🔥



Who do you want to see join the Last Featherweight Standing Tournament?@RISE_2003 #GLORY101 pic.twitter.com/Ap9v9tfe4X — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) June 21, 2025

GLORY 101 Video Highlights

Kan Nakamura KNOCKS Yuki Kasahara OUT IN THE EXTRA ROUND!#GLORY101 | Live now on DAZN pic.twitter.com/erVUde9b0y — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) June 21, 2025