Home
Events
Ibanez def. Bourass at GLORY 101.
Ibanez def. Bourass at GLORY 101.
Events

GLORY 101 Results: Sacko, Ibanez Advance in Last Featherweight Standing

On Saturday, Jun. 21, GLORY and RISE combined to host GLORY 101, also known as GLORY x RISE: Last Featherweight Standing live from BUNTAI Yokohama in Yokohama, Japan. The event featured featherweights from the RISE and GLORY promotion competing in a featherweight tournament, with each promotion on either side of the bracket. 

The main event was a title fight between Ryujin Nasakuwa (brother of Tenshin) and Hamada Azmani for the vacant RISE ISKA strawweight title. Nasakuwa won that title with a comfortable unanimous decision. 

On the GLORY side of the tournament bracket Bobo Sacko came through a tough fight with Jan Kaffa to earn a decision. And Aitor Ibanez looked great in beating Ayoub Bourass.

Advertisement

On the RISE side of things, Hiroki Kasahara took a decision over Lompetch. Also on the RISE end of the bracket Petru Morari got the win over Sumiya Ito.

The event aired live on ABEMA starting at 3 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS
Ryujin Nasakuwa def. Hamada Azmani by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) – for RISE ISKA strawweight title
Kan Nakamura def. Yuki Kasahara by KO (high kick). Round 4, 1:49
Hyuma Hitachi def. Yuan Pengjie by unanimous decision (30-28, 30-28, 30-28)
Hiroki Kasahara def. Lompetch by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)
Petru Morari def. Sumiya Ito def. via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Aitor Ibanez def. Ayoub Bourass by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Bobo Sacko def. Jan Kaffa by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

GLORY 101 Video Highlights

Advertisement