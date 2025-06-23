GLORY 101 Results: Sacko, Ibanez Advance in Last Featherweight Standing

On Saturday, Jun. 21, GLORY and RISE combined to host GLORY 101, also known as GLORY x RISE: Last Featherweight Standing live from BUNTAI Yokohama in Yokohama, Japan. The event featured featherweights from the RISE and GLORY promotion competing in a featherweight tournament, with each promotion on either side of the bracket.
The main event was a title fight between Ryujin Nasakuwa (brother of Tenshin) and Hamada Azmani for the vacant RISE ISKA strawweight title. Nasakuwa won that title with a comfortable unanimous decision.
On the GLORY side of the tournament bracket Bobo Sacko came through a tough fight with Jan Kaffa to earn a decision. And Aitor Ibanez looked great in beating Ayoub Bourass.
On the RISE side of things, Hiroki Kasahara took a decision over Lompetch. Also on the RISE end of the bracket Petru Morari got the win over Sumiya Ito.
The event aired live on ABEMA starting at 3 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.
Bobo Sacko def. Jan Kaffa by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)