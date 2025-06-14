GLORY 100 Results

On Saturday, Jun. 14, GLORY Kickboxing will host GLORY 100, live from the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The event features four title fights for the heavyweight, light heavyweight, middleweight and featherweight crowns, as well as the semifinals and finals for each of the four Last Heavyweight Standing tournament brackets.

The preliminary card airs live on YouTube starting at 9 a.m. ET, followed by the main card on DAZN pay-per-view at 12 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Rico Verhoeven vs. Artem Vakhitov – for the heavyweight title

Tarik Khbabez vs. Sergej Maslobojev – for the light heavyweight title

Semifinal 1 Winner vs. Semifinal 2 Winner – LHS 4 Final

Semifinal 1 Winner vs. Semifinal 2 Winner – LHS 3 Final

Donovan Wisse vs. Michael Boapeah – for the middleweight title

Petchpanomrung Kiatmoo9 vs. Miguel Trindade – for the featherweight title

Nico Pereira Horta vs. Semifinal 2 Winner – LHS 2 Final

Iraj Azizpour vs. Anis Bouzid – LHS 1 Final

Mesud Selimovic vs. Iliass Hammouche

Jamal Ben Saddik vs. Sofian Laidouni – LHS 4 Semifinal 2

Tariq Osaro vs. Luigi Gashi – LHS 4 Semifinal 1

Bahram Rajabzadeh vs. Asdren Gashi – LHS 3 Semifinal 2

Mory Kromah vs. Alin Nechita – LHS 3 Semifinal 1

Serkan Ozcaglayan vs. Mohamed Touchassie

Berjan Peposhi vs. Deniz Demirkapu

Milos Cvjeticanin vs. Cem Caceres – LHS 2 Semifinal 2

Nico Pereira Horta def. Colin George by unanimous decision (30-27 x3 and 29-28 x2) – LHS 2 Semifinal 1

Anis Bouzid def. Asadulla Nasipov by unanimous decision (38-37 x4 and 39-36), (10-9 Sudden Death Round) – LHS 1 Semifinal 2

Iraj Azizpour def. Ionut Iancu by split decision (29-28 x4 and 28-29) – LHS 1 Semifinal 1

Iuri Fernandes def. Samuele Pugliese by TKO (doctor’s stoppage), Round 2, 2:43 – LHS alternate