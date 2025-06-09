GLORY 100 Full Event Preview

GLORY 100 is set to deliver a packed night of high-level kickboxing on Jun. 14, featuring reigning champions, contenders seeking redemption, and a heavyweight tournament that will test every athlete.

GLORY 100

The main event has Rico Verhoeven, the long-reigning heavyweight champion, defending his title against Artem Vakhitov. Verhoeven, unbeaten in 12 title defenses since 2014, faces Vakhitov, a former light heavyweight champion known for his speed and Muay Thai background. Vakhitov, who previously defeated Alex Pereira at light heavyweight, returns from MMA to challenge for the heavyweight crown.

The co-main event is a rematch between Tarik Khbabez and Sergej Maslobojev for the light heavyweight title. Their 2022 bout was a close, high-volume contest, with Maslobojev winning by split decision. Khbabez now aims to reclaim the title.

Sergej Maslobojev (James Law/GLORY)

In the middleweight division, champion Donovan Wisse faces Michael Boapeah in another rematch. Wisse has defended his title five times, matching Alex Pereira’s record, while Boapeah has won five straight since their last meeting and looks to unseat the champion.

Donovan Wisse (GLORY Kickboxing)

The featherweight title fight features Petpanomrung Kiatmoo9 against Miguel Trindade. Petpanomrung, with eight title defenses and recent tournament success, previously defeated Trindade in a one-night grand prix. Trindade, who has a knockout rate over 70 percent, seeks to reverse that result.

Petchpanomrung Kiatmoo9 (GLORY)

GLORY’s Last Heavyweight Standing tournament continues, with 16 fighters remaining from an original field of 32. Each will fight once on Jun. 14 to advance to the seminfinals in each of four brackets. Later that night, the winners will move on to the bracket finals of eight total fighters, and merely four will be left in the tournament after GLORY 100.

Group 1: Asadulla Nasipov vs. Anis Bouzid, Iraj Azizpour vs. Ionuț Iancu

Group 2: Miloš Cvjetićanin vs. Cem Cáceres, Colin George vs. Nico Horta

Group 3: Bahram Rajabzadeh vs. Asdren Gashi, Mory Kromah vs. Alin Nechita

Group 4: Jamal Ben Saddik vs. Sofian Laidouni, “Cookie” Tariq Osaro vs Luigj Gashi

Reserve Fight: Iuri Fernandes vs. Samuele Pugliese

Additionally, the will feature a handful of non-title and non-tournament bouts. Middleweight knockout slugger Serkan Ozcaglayan will look to continue to build on his winning streak, as he meets Morocco’s Mohamed Touchassie. One of the most entertaining fighters in kickboxing, Berjan Peposhi, will face Turkey’s Deniz Demirkapu. The Moroccan-Dutch Iliass Hammouche will look to avenge his prior loss against Mesud Selimović.

GLORY 100 promises decisive moments, with new champions, potential upsets, and the next generation of heavyweights emerging on a night where every bout carries significance.