Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings: June 2025

With the growing popularity of women’s MMA, it is important to recognize these women with a rankings system of their own. Between the UFC’s inclusion of weight classes from strawweight up to featherweight, PFL/Bellator’s increasing attention to the women’s side of the sport, and the all-female promotion Invicta FC, more and more women are being exposed to casual and hardcore fans alike.

Every month, Combat Press compiles the staff’s individual rankings from featherweight to atomweight to create the Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings.

Featherweight (61.9-66.3 kilograms)

Advertisement



Cris “Cyborg” Justino (1) Larissa Pacheco (2) Cat Zingano (3) Olena Kolesnyk (4) Aspen Ladd (5) Julia Budd (6) Sara Collins (7) Leah McCourt (8) Sara McCann (9) Arlene Blencowe (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of May. As of right now, no top-fighters are scheduled to fight in June.

Bantamweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Julianna Pena (1) Raquel Pennington (2) Kayla Harrison (3) Holly Holm (4) Mayra Bueno Silva (6) Ketlen Vieira (7) Macy Chiasson (5) Norma Dumont (8) Irene Aldana (9) Karol Rosa (10)

The month of May saw Ketlen Vieira best Macy Chiasson in the Octagon, shuffling the rankings slightly. Looking into June, Julianna Pena and Kayla Harrison squaring off for the UFC Championship and the number one overall ranking in the division.

Flyweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Valentina Shevchenko (1) Natalia Silva (10) Alexa Grasso (2) Manon Fiorot (3) Erin Blanchfield (4) Maycee Barber (5) Rose Namajunas (6) Dakota Ditcheva (7) Taila Santos (8) Liz Carmouche (9)

The month of May was a busy one for the flyweight division. Valentina Shevchenko held onto her UFC title with a win over Manon Fiorot. Also, Natalia Silva stormed up the rankings by besting former UFC champion Alexa Grasso. Looking into June, Liz Carmouche fights in the second round of the PFL tournament against Brazilian prospect Elora Dana.

Strawweight (50.1-52.7 kilograms)

Weili Zhang (1) Tatiana Suarez (2) Virna Jandiroba (3) Xiaonan Yan (4) Amanda Lemos (5) Mackenzie Dern (6) Tabatha Ricci (7) Iasmin Lucindo (8) Marina Rodriguez (9) Tecia Pennington (10)

The month of May saw Tecia Pennington score another win, this time over Luana Pinheiro, holding her tenth ranking. As of right now, no top-fighters are scheduled to fight in June.

Atomweight (Under 50.1 kilograms)

Seika Izawa (1) Elisandra Ferreira (2) Si Woo Park (3) Moeri Suda (4) Ayaka Hamasaki (5) Rena Kubota (6) Kanna Asakura (7) Anastasia Nikolakakos (8) Andressa Romero (9) Aya Murakami (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of May. As of right now, no top-fighters are scheduled to fight in June.