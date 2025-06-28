Cage Warriors 191 Results: Tugarev Takes Interim Belt

On Saturday, June 28, Cage Warriors Fighting Championship hosted Cage Warriors 191, live from BEC Arena in Manchester, England. The event was supposed to feature Liam Gittins defending his bantamweight title against Alessandro Giordano. However, during weigh-in day there was a scuffle between both camps which lead to Cage Warriors banning Giordano’s coach (who seemed to kick out at someone on the Gittins side). Giordano backed out of the fight to protest this decision.

The new main event was Omar Tugarev vs. James Power for the interim lightweight title. And it was Tugarev who won that silverware, after taking Power down in the third and pounding him out with punches from the crucifix position.

In the co-main event Michael Pagani got a first round TKO over Tim Wilde. Also on the card Omiel Brown landed a rare bulldog choke submission on Edgar Escarrega.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 12 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Omar Tugarev def. James Power by TKO (punches from crucifix). Round 3, 3:24 – for interim lightweight title

Michael Pagani def. Tim Wilde by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:09

Lukas Cruz def. Adam Cullen by submission (rear naked choke). Round 2, 3:33

Torpal Merjoev def. Teddy Stringer by submission (ninja choke). Round 2, 1:22

Omiel Brown def. Edgar Escarrega by submission (bulldog choke). Round 1, 2:38

Shay Ingram def. Farukh Aligadzhiev by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 4:47

Connor Wilson def. Florian Doskja by no contest (groin kick). Round 1, 2:27

Joe Fields def. Davide Scarano by unanimous decision

Ryan Campbell def. Yusuf Nazokatov by TKO (punches). Round 3, 0:39

George Smith def. Ghassan Abdenabi by unanimous decision

Fran Breen def. Mario Ferreira by unanimous decision

Chris Price def. Tony Silva by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:24

Christian Soda def. Damon Donald by unanimous decision

Sheldon Ryan def. Brad Camps

