Cage Warriors 190 Results: Lööf Wins Razor-Thin Decision Over Lee

On Friday, June 27, Cage Warriors hosted Cage Warriors 190: Lööf vs. Lee, live from the BEC Arena in Manchester, England. The event featured Swedish fighter Alexander Lööf taking on the UK’s Aiden Lee in the main event. In the co-main Irish prospect Adam Darby took on Spanish veteran Tato Primera.

The main event was a highly entertaining back and forth scrap which saw both men land good shots on the other. Lee controlled the first round of the fight, taking Lööf down and threatening him with chokes. The second round was very close and in the third Lööf fought a little more on the front foot and landed the better shots. Ultimately two of the three judges gave that close second round to Lööf.

In the co-main, Darby used his size and reach to terrorize Primera before eventually putting him down with a head kick late in the second round. Primera didn’t want any more punishment after that. He tapped while laying on the canvas to end the fight on his own terms.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 2:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Alexander Lööf def. Aiden Lee by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Adam Darby def. Tato Primera by TKO (tapout after head kick). Round 2, 4:56

Nell Ariano def. Charles Joyner by TKO (punches). Round 3, 3:30

Aldo Pereira def. Francesco Mazzeo by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Emanuele Zaccaria def. Daniel Bainbridge by submission (armbar). Round 1, 1:38

Jordan Molinari def. Yannis Osmani by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Josh Abraham def. Harry Shaw by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

Charlie Boulton def. Kevin Azouz by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 2:20

Cage Warriors 190 Video Highlights

