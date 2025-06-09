BRAVE CF 96 Results: Two New Champions Crowned

On Saturday, June 7, BRAVE CF hosted BRAVE CF 96: Jun vs. Fakrehddine, live from Hala Tivoli in Ljubljana, Slovenia. The event featured a main event of Erko Jun vs. Mohammad Fakhreddine for Jun’s BCF middleweight title. The co-main was Nicholas Hwende vs. Borislav Nikolic for Hwende’s BCF bantamweight title.
Both champions were dethroned this night. Jun, who was attempting to defend his title for the first time, was put away by Fakrehddine in the first round. The pair traded shots near the fence, but it was Fakrehddine who landed the hardest shot, flawing Jun and taking the title from him.
In the co-main event Nikolic sprawled on a Hwende takedown attempt and then caught the champ in a tight ninja choke on his way back up. That was also Hwende’s first attempt at defending the belt.
Also on the card, Miha Frlic made his hometown crowd go wild with a third round TKO over Shah Kamali.
The event aired live on YouTube starting at 3 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
Mohammad Fakhreddine def. Erko Jun by KO (punch). Round 1, 4:43 – for the middleweight title
Borislav Nikolic def. Nicholas Hwende by submission (ninja choke). Round 4, 1:42 – for the bantamweight title
Miha Frlic def. Shah Kamali by TKO (punches). Round 3, 0:27
Monika Kucinic def. Sofia Bagishvili by TKO (body kick and punches). Round 2, 4:54
Marciano Ferreira def. Bidzina Gavashelishvili by unanimous decision
Arcadiusz Palkowski def. Jan Berus by TKO (punches). Round 2, 2:26
Kristjan Toniste def. David Forster by unanimous decision
Domen Dmovsek def. Filip Gusa by unanimous decision
Chiril Negru def. Robert Guth by unanimous decision