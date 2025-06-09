BRAVE CF 96 Results: Two New Champions Crowned

On Saturday, June 7, BRAVE CF hosted BRAVE CF 96: Jun vs. Fakrehddine, live from Hala Tivoli in Ljubljana, Slovenia. The event featured a main event of Erko Jun vs. Mohammad Fakhreddine for Jun’s BCF middleweight title. The co-main was Nicholas Hwende vs. Borislav Nikolic for Hwende’s BCF bantamweight title.

Both champions were dethroned this night. Jun, who was attempting to defend his title for the first time, was put away by Fakrehddine in the first round. The pair traded shots near the fence, but it was Fakrehddine who landed the hardest shot, flawing Jun and taking the title from him.

In the co-main event Nikolic sprawled on a Hwende takedown attempt and then caught the champ in a tight ninja choke on his way back up. That was also Hwende’s first attempt at defending the belt.

Advertisement



Also on the card, Miha Frlic made his hometown crowd go wild with a third round TKO over Shah Kamali.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 3 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Mohammad Fakhreddine def. Erko Jun by KO (punch). Round 1, 4:43 – for the middleweight title

Borislav Nikolic def. Nicholas Hwende by submission (ninja choke). Round 4, 1:42 – for the bantamweight title

Miha Frlic def. Shah Kamali by TKO (punches). Round 3, 0:27

Monika Kucinic def. Sofia Bagishvili by TKO (body kick and punches). Round 2, 4:54

Marciano Ferreira def. Bidzina Gavashelishvili by unanimous decision

Arcadiusz Palkowski def. Jan Berus by TKO (punches). Round 2, 2:26

Kristjan Toniste def. David Forster by unanimous decision

Domen Dmovsek def. Filip Gusa by unanimous decision

Chiril Negru def. Robert Guth by unanimous decision

BRAVE CF 96 Video Highlights

Fakhreddine (18-5) brutálně vypl Erko Juna (9-3) v 1.kole a stal se šampionem polotíhy. 🏆

V minulosti držel pás i střední a ukázal Junivi úrovně 🤷‍♂️ #BraveCF96 pic.twitter.com/jTDtTaFUET — Pavel Trbušek (@PTrbusek) June 7, 2025

Brave CF má nového šampiona bantamu. Nikolič (13-2) utáhl stávajícího šampiona Hwendeho (9-2). 🏆

Moc pěkný výkon, jsem zvědavý, jak se bude vyvíjet jeho kariéra🧐#BraveCF96pic.twitter.com/21sA13awC7 — Pavel Trbušek (@PTrbusek) June 7, 2025

Frlic (5-0) přežil 2.kolo a pak ukončil Kamaliho (4-1) ve 3.kole TKO👏



Kamali měl přitom startovat na DWCS, touto prohrou si to zabil 🫣#BraveCF96 pic.twitter.com/8yek1zF1io — Pavel Trbušek (@PTrbusek) June 7, 2025