A Jewel in the World of Entertainment in India – Aviator Online Game

Meet the game that has already become popular for many people in India. This is a gambling Aviator game with high RTP (97%), simple rules, entertaining gameplay, combining entertainment with the opportunity to get rewarded. Here you can even with a small bet to get a big win, as the multiplier can reach a thousand and more. Read more about the mechanics and features of this game.

What is a High RTP (97%) and How It is Beneficial

RTP (Return to Player) or % return is a key indicator for all gambling games. It determines the percentage of return to players from the total amount of bets placed over a long period of time. RTP 97% means that theoretically out of every $100 of betting money, $97 is returned as winnings to the players and $3 remains to the betting site as profit. This is a long term statistical parameter, not a guarantee of winning in a particular gaming session. To run reasonable sessions in Aviator online game, it is important to understand the following:

RTP is one of the main indicators among gambling games;

Each particular session is unique RTP does not determine the probability of a particular round;

High % returns, plus low volatility, give frequent, albeit small, payouts, such as table games;

High % return, plus high volatility means rare but big wins.

The stated RTP of 97% means that in the long term the site receives only 3% of all bets. The RTP is only relevant when analysing thousands or millions of spins and rounds. Keep in mind that in a short-term session, the result may deviate greatly from the stated RTP.

Main Features of Aviator

This is an online gambling game developed by Spribe. It attracts with its lightness, dynamism, interesting gameplay, simple picture and the possibility to get cash rewards. Players place bets in Aviator game before the start of each round, and then watch the virtual aircraft take off, increasing the multiplier.

High RTP, which gives a big advantage compared to other gambling games;

A tutorial demo mode is available for practice without financial risks;

Support for mobile devices via apps or browser;

Social features such as chat for socialising and analysing other players’ bets.

The dynamic Aviator online game belongs to the category of crash games where players act as virtual pilots, betting on how long the aircraft will take to climb, increasing the multiplier.

Basic Principles of Aviator Game Strategy

The goal of the Aviator game is to withdraw money before the plane leaves, otherwise the bet is burned. The game uses the RNG random number generator, which ensures fairness and transparency of the gameplay. Players can use different strategies in Aviator game, such as:

Low risk – withdrawal is at a multiplier of 1.5x for 50% profit;

Moderate risks: going out on multipliers of 2-3x with a probability of success of about 40%;

High Risk – bets with multipliers of x10 or more, but with more risk;

Martingale strategy – doubling your bet after a loss, requires reserve funds;

D’Alambert strategy – the bet increases by one after a loss and decreases after a win;

It is recommended to start the game with small bets, set a budget limit and take breaks during losses.



The peculiarity of the gameplay is that the player decides at what point to fix the winnings by pressing Cash Out. In Aviator online game, the multiplier of the award increases until the plane flies away. The task is to withdraw the money before the plane flies away, otherwise the bet is burned.

Features Aviator Game India

Research and tests confirm that the flight times are determined by the RNG random number generator and Provably Fair algorithm, ensuring that the Aviator game is fair, transparent and predictable. Among the general characteristics of the game are the following:

Characterisation Details Minimum rate $0.10 / 10 INR Maximum rate $100 / 10,000 INR Provider Spribe Licence UKGC, Curacao Gaming Control Year of issue 2019 RTP (Return to Player) 97% Demo mode available Yes Volatility Medium Max winnings (may vary) $10,000 / 1,000,000 INR

The Aviator game is different from many other slots in terms of its features and the possibility of big wins. Take advantage of all its advantages and win! Good luck!

Conclusion

If you like to play, have fun and want to get a cash reward for it, then the dynamic and exciting Aviator online game is a great choice for you. It is suitable for both beginners and experienced players. Register at a trusted online casino in India, get a welcome bonus of up to 100,000 Indian rupees and start winning! Big wins await!